Stuff podcasts in Apple's biggest charting New Zealand shows for 2020

White Silence is second on Apple’s Biggest New Shows New Zealand podcast chart for 2020 and 10th on the overall New Zealand Biggest Shows of 2020 chart.

Two Stuff podcasts have been named in Apple’s Best of the Year New Zealand charts for 2020.

White Silence is second in the Biggest New Shows of 2020 chart and 10th in the overall Biggest Shows of 2020.

The eight-part joint production between Stuff and RNZ marked 40 years since an Air New Zealand plane crashed into the Erebus volcano in Antarctica killing all 257 on board.

The series was written, presented and produced by Michael Wright from Stuff and Katy Gosset from RNZ.

Stuff’s 2020 election podcast Tick, Tick. – the work of journalists Eugene Bingham and Adam Dudding – was eighth on Apple’s Biggest New Shows of 2020 chart.

White Silence won a gold medal at the 2020 New York Festivals Radio Awards – one of the most competitive awards of its type in the world, with entries from more than 30 countries.

Stuff Eugene Bingham (L) and Adam Dudding (R), presented the Tick. Tick. election podcast

It also won best news/current affairs podcast and best documentary or factual talk feature at the 2020 NZ Radio Awards.

At the Voyager Awards, White Silence won the award for Best Narrative/Serial Podcast, and Dudding’s mental health series Out of My Mind was joint winner of the Best Episodic/Recurrent Podcast.

Dudding, who is Stuff podcast director, said being recognised by Apple was the icing on the cake, after podcasts produced or co-produced by Stuff pretty much swept the Voyager and NZ Radio awards this year.

“White Silence is a stunning piece of journalism, thanks to the hard slog of Stuff’s Michael Wright and RNZ’s Katy Gosset, along with the production team,” Dudding said.

He and Bingham had produced Tick. Tick. and its partner podcast Coronavirus NZ “under taxing conditions from our respective bedrooms”.

“To be keeping company in these Apple lists with block buster organisations like the BBC and the New York Times is phenomenal,” Dudding said.

Here are the top 10 podcasts in each category:

Biggest New Shows of 2020 (charts):

Unlocking Us with Brene Brown, Parcast Network

White Silence, Stuff / RNZ

Grounded with Louis Theroux, BBC

The Aotearoa History Show, RNZ

Chasing Charlie, Fremantle Australia

The Night Driver, The Australian

The Girls Uninterrupted, Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marrett, Gracie Taylor

Tick. Tick, Stuff

The Service, RNZ

Rabbit Hole, The New York Times

Biggest Shows of 2020 (charts):