Auckland Pride 2021: Your guide to the biggest events of the festival

The programme of events taking place across Tāmaki Makaurau for Auckland Pride 2021 have been announced.

For the first time ever, Auckland Pride will extend across the entire month of February, with community events spanning the entire city.

The theme for Auckland Pride 2021 is 'Karanga Atu, Karanga Mai' – responding with calls of activism, celebration, inclusivity, representation and more, an Auckland Pride spokesperson said.

Here's a list of all the events you won't want to miss during the month-long celebrations.

Rūrangi the movie: Rainbow carpet tour

Kicking off the festival, critically acclaimed local webseries Rūrangi will hit cinemas in February. The opening night, on February 3 at Rialto Newmarket, will be a glittering gala event.

The series follows Caz, a trans activist who returns home to small town New Zealand to reconnect with his roots.

Ending HIV Big Gay Out

Hosted at Point Chevalier’s Coyle Park on February 14, Big Gay Out is one of the largest family-friendly rainbow community events in New Zealand.

The event attracts about 10,000 people each year and includes live bands, food stalls, drag shows and more.

To support Covid-19 contact tracing, everyone who attends the event must register for a free ticket to enter the park.

China Pride Festival

This festival-within-a-festival coincides with Chinese New Year and has a full line-up of activities.

There will be an opening gala, sports, markets, talks, films and more.

The festival will run from February 19–21 across various venues.

Queerlesque

A variety show of drag and burlesque that was a K’Rd institution from 2010-2014. It features nine queer artists from across New Zealand.

Tickets for the show are $18. It will take place on February 25 at 258 Karangahape Rd.

Pride Gala

Hosted at the Q Theatre on February 4, the Auckland Pride Gala will include performances by a number of talented queer artists.

The gala will be a taster for the rest of the month with burlesque, vogue, song, dance and spoken word.

Tickets range in pricing from $25 – $50.

Drag Queen Bingo

On February 11, a very special game of bingo will be played at Caluzzi bar and cabaret, hosted by Miss Trinity Ice and Miss Geena.

Games of bingo, prizes and drag shows scattered in between can be expected.

Auckland Pride March 2021

One of the most well-known events during Auckland Pride, and in recent years, one of the most controversial, will be held at 4pm on February 27 at Albert Park.

The march will go through the streets of central Auckland, as a collective call for continued change, Auckland Pride says.

For the purposes of contact tracing, everyone who attends the march must register first.

Pride Party

To finish up the month, on February 27 at Aotea Square the festival party will be all about celebration.

The evening’s performances will be across two stages and food trucks will be available.

DJs, musicians and drag performances will all be on show during the night. A number of the acts are still to be announced.

A full line-up of all the events throughout the month can be found on the Auckland Pride website.