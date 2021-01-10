Kiwi story of hip hop boom and bust in Oscar Kightley's directorial debut

Dawn Raid is scheduled to open in New Zealand cinemas on January 21.

Performer and writer Ocsar Kightley immediately said yes when he was offered the chance to direct a documentary about a Kiwi hip hop empire.

The story of the rise and fall of south Auckland record label Dawn Raid Entertainment, which started with a market stall selling t-shirts in the early 2000s before releasing a string of hit records and eventually going into liquidation, seemed like a perfect fit.

Kightley was a fan of the label and friends with some of its artists, which included hip hop and R&B Kiwi legends like Deceptikonz, Aaradhna, Savage and Adeaze. The label’s music also appeared in the hit film Sione’s Wedding, which Kightley starred in and co-wrote.

Supplied Oscar Kightley with Dawn Raid co-founder Danny ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai'i on the set of his new documentary Dawn Raid.

READ MORE:

* Oscar Kightley: 'Brown girl' takes a stand

* Being Human: Why Oscar Kightley thinks happiness is overrated

* Oscar Kightley: Why history matters



The Samoan-born performer also understood the Pasifika community, where company co-founder Danny ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai'i came from along with many of the label’s artists.

“I would have been disappointed if it had been anyone else. I felt like I could do it justice,’’ he said.

“I know these guys too. We all came up together in the early 2000s

“I was a huge fan and supporter and I know what they mean to the community.”

Supplied Dawn Raid co-founders Andy 'YDNA' Murnane, left, and Danny ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai'i talk candidly in the documentary.

The result is Dawn Raid, the funny and fascinating story of one of New Zealand’s most successful record labels told on the big screen and due for release in Kiwi cinemas on January 21.

He will be in Christchurch on Friday for a special preview screening of the documentary followed by a question and answer session with Kightley and Dawn Raid founders Brotha D and Andy 'YDNA' Murnane.

Kightley, who co-created TV comedy bro’Town and starred in the movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople, is looking forward to coming to Christchurch which is where he first started performing on television and writing for the stage with the Pacific Underground theatre company in the 1990s.

Supplied Kightley felt the story of Dawn Raid Entertainment’s dramatic rise and fall was worthy of the big screen.

“Christchurch is where I began my screen career in earnest. That is where I moved from being a journalist to a creative writer,” he said.

“Christchurch is very important to me.”

He felt it was important to tell the story of Dawn Raid on the big screen.

“I feel like there are a lot of stories in New Zealand that could be told. I think the Dawn Raid story really deserved to have their story told in the cinema and have a record of some of the stuff that happened.

Supplied Dawn Raid is Oscar Kightley’s big screen directorial debut.

“We are such a young country we are not very good at owning our own history and celebrating it.

“It was important for me to represent and reflect them as artists. There are a lot of brown faces on screen too which is always important to me.”

It was also exciting to make his cinematic debut as a director, Kightley said. The film was first shown at a special screening in south Auckland before Christmas.

“I had one eye on the screen and another on the audience. I was watching for when they went quiet and when they laughed.

Supplied Singer Aaradhna signed to the Dawn Raid label and had a number one song Getting Stronger in 2004.

“You don’t make films to show off, you make films for an audience to watch and enjoy.”

Kightley will next appear on screen in Taika Waititi’s new film Next Goal Wins, based on the real-life story of a Dutch-American coach who led the American Samoa football team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The film was shot in December 2019 but has not yet been released.

“That was mad fun. We got that shot just before the world went crazy with Covid.

“Taika has written a brilliant and hilarious script.

“Quite a few of us Kiwis were able to go over and be a part of that. I am really excited about that coming out.”