Weta Workshop Unleashed draws in more than 25,000 visitors since December opening

Weta Workshop has been unleashed in Auckland. The tourist attraction opened on December 15.

More than 25,000 people have experienced the “Willy Wonka-esque” world of film effects company Weta Workshop at its Auckland interactive tourist attraction.

Weta Workshop Unleashed opened on December 15 at SkyCity and has drawn people from around the country.

Delving into the day-to-day of bringing films to life, the 90-minute experience – part creative workshop, part film set – features effects from three films.

Visitors see how they were made from the idea to (almost) the screen.

Weta's head of tourism, Jake Downing, said the number of people through the door had exceeded expectations.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Besides the tour guides, guests are greeted by animatronic Jeff, who is head of security and health and safety.

The team was “over the moon”, particularly because the experience was launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It may seem a bit racy in the middle of a pandemic, but we were real confident Kiwis would love it and love the experience just as much as international visitors.”

It is a move marketing experts have described as “gutsy”.

Weta Workshop/Supplied Weta Workshop's head of tourism, Jake Downing.

Dr Bodo Lang, a senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Auckland, said he was not surprised the attraction had drawn such large numbers, given people were “starved of experiences that are novel”.

But he described banking on large numbers of visitors during the pandemic as a “risky proposition” and a “gutsy move”.

He was glad it appeared to have paid off for Weta.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Weta Workshop Unleashed is a fully immersive experience.

“If you open anything now, people are very open to it, they are looking for domestic diversion.”

Professor Maree Thyne, from the University of Otago’s marketing department, said Weta had “nailed it” by making its attraction interactive.

“They’ve taken heed of this hands-on experience and ‘edutainment’ approach which more consumers are calling out for.”

Weta Workshop/Supplied Weta Workshop is running two weekend 'Maker Space' workshops for those aged 14 and over in Auckland.

Downing said there had been days in mid-December and early January when the experience had just shy of 1000 people through the doors.

The hands-on and fully immersive experience had also created about 29 jobs.

It was the interest from visitors in the hands-on aspects of the experience which had encouraged Weta to bring its weekend ‘Maker Space’ workshops for those aged 14 and over forward by about two months.

There is an SFX make-up workshop and a leather work workshop.

Viv Beck, chief executive of Heart of the City, said attractions such as Weta Workshop Unleashed were a “great addition” to the city centre.

She said due to the loss of international visitors and some workers working from home, foot traffic in the CBD was still only 70 to 80 per cent of normal traffic.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The various rooms of the Weta Workshop Unleashed experience take up an entire floor at SkyCity’s entertainment precinct.

The financial impact of the loss of international visitors in the CBD was $5 to $6 million per week.

However, domestic spending over the December quarter in the city centre was the highest it has been since 2015, generating nearly $370 million between October and December.