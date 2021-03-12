Bill Bailey's learned his cha-cha from his cheese roll during the pandemic

Bill Bailey brings his madcap mix of music and comedy to Invercargill this month.

English comedian Bill Bailey contemplated veganism during Christmas, but he was stumped by his love of cheese.

“I actually dream about cheese,” he says, so needless to say, he's a big fan of Southland cheese rolls – and he's looking forward to getting his hands on some when he returns to Invercargill to perform his new show En Route to Normal at the Civic Theatre in March.

Bailey is also keen to explore the south coast and finally get over to Stewart Island, a paradise for the avid bird enthusiast.

“Islands are these evolutionary laboratories that create wonderful oddities. That's one of the reasons why I love this place. Just the tui, it's a rare gem,” he waxes enthusiastically.

READ MORE:

* Cynthia Bailey just made a major statement about her relationship with Andy Cohen

* Comedian Bill Bailey returning to NZ as one of first international post-Covid acts

* Bill Bailey leaves New Plymouth snorting and crying

* The simple reason why Bill Bailey doesn't swear

* UK comedian Bill Bailey talks whimsy, sadness and becoming a zookeeper



Bailey's celebrity status has afforded him some amazing bird-watching experiences. Most memorable perhaps, was a tour of Auckland Zoo where he saw baby kiwis about to hatch.

He could see them moving and hear them calling out from inside their eggs, he recalls.

But it's not just food and wildlife that’s got Bailey excited to be in New Zealand.

From his hotel room in a managed isolation facility in Auckland, he's full of praise for the government and its management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant his regular biannual visit was pushed out by only a few months rather than the two years he anticipated.

Back home in the United Kingdom, the live industry has been “decimated,” but ever the optimist, Bailey has found some silver linings.

Supplied Comedian Bill Bailey says audiences shouldn't be surprised if he randomly starts dancing during his shows in New Zealand this month.

Like his Strictly Come Dancing win with South African dancer Oti Mabuse.

At 55, Bailey is the oldest winner of the UK edition of the TV show, but it’s not something he would have done if he wasn't just a tad bored during lockdown.

In fact, when he was invited in the past, he said “I'd only do it if my family have been kidnapped.”

The experience of dancing, and doing so in front of 16 million television viewers, was completely out of his comfort zone – and this from a man who once opened for Slipknot.

“I didn’t know my cha-cha from my cheese roll,” he says, plainly.

But under Mabuse’s rigorous training regime, he discovered, much to his own surprise, he actually had rhythm.

“I had the best time. I love the physical sensation of dancing. You whirl around the dance floor.”

Being a multi-instrumentalist with fairly broad music tastes, Bailey brought some interesting song choices to the competition: think songs by Metallica, Miriam Makeba, and The Sugarhill Gang.

He hasn't immersed himself in new music in a while, but he's quite enjoying the work of Wardruna – a Norwegian outfit who've been putting old Nordic texts and runes to music.

“Music from the Bronze Age, you're right up to date, Bill. You’ve really got your finger on the pulse there.” he offers self-deprecatingly.

He's also quite appreciative of the revival of sea shanties on social media – particularly “The Wellerman”, which is actually an old New Zealand ballad.

It was written by a teenage sailor living at a whaling station in Otago, waiting for his food to turn up, Bailey explains.

“This is like what my teenage son does, waiting for his Deliveroo order to turn up. Strangely prophetic.”

Then there's Bailey's new book Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness – a collection of essays exploring happiness.

Comedy, he reckons, is a great tool for finding happiness and building resilience in these crazy times.

“Comedy helps us cope with all kinds of hardship: loss, anger, confusion... Comedy balances us out. At least then we have a kind of toughness. Comedy helps us make sense of the world.”

Making sense of the “new normal” in a post-Covid-19 reality has given Bailey heaps of material for his show En Route to Normal.

But he warns that it's been so long since he's performed for a live audience, he may behave in a “slightly odd or eccentric way,” – or just spontaneously burst into dance.

Bailey will be touring New Zealand from March 13 to April 3. His show in Invercargill on March 16 is the second stop.