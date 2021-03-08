A meditative didgeridoo concert where everyone lies down marae-style for an hour

Sound artist Sika Rose uses natural objects as well as traditional instruments in his two-hour sound journeys.

Sound artist Sika can’t guarantee where you will journey when he performs his two-hour show, but knows it’s a good wind down.

“Sometimes people have realisations about things that they can do in their lives to change patterns of behaviour or improve things for themselves,” he tells Stuff. “Maybe they’ve had some questions that they are struggling to find the answer for.

“It does have a profound side to it, definitely, but at least people find it very relaxing.”

Sika will present his meditative “magical evening of shamanic visioning and sound healing” at Taupō’s Tauhara Centre on Thursday. .

He describes the two one-hour journeys as “like a concert but different in that the audience generally lie down with their eyes closed and go on a deep meditative experience”.

He performs on an assortment of up to about 30 instruments – didgeridoo, drums, flute “and a lot of Māori taonga pūoro as well”.

People come prepared.

“They bring their own yoga mats, blankets, pillows, and then it’s like this big marae-style audience. It’s quite funny really.”

The English-born sound artist, based in Takaka, has been presenting shows all over the world for nearly 30 years – a journey of his own that started in England with the chance gift of a didgeridoo.

“Because at the time there was no-one playing outside of Australia really ... I taught myself for the first two years. I was given a ticket to go to America and the next day was invited to play at an event – the first big event I’d ever done.”

That walk on spot at someone else’s gig went bang, he says.

“I was discovered. I was in America for three months on that trip, playing pretty much every day. I went from being a quiet artist to a public figure overnight.”

Back in England in the early 1990s, a small recording, released on cassette tape, followed and “before I knew it within the year I was professionally up and running in the music world”.

He added drums and flute so that he had dialogue going between instruments – and a show he could travel with.

“I found that performing was a very natural thing for me. I came alive on the stage and started playing a lot in America especially in California, Arizona and New Mexico. I was going there twice a year.”

He has now learnt didgeridoo technique from Aboriginal people in Northern Queensland and the Northern Territory and said it has been his ticket to some incredible places.

“Playing to a full house in Westminster Abbey, meeting the King of Ghana. You know just outrageous things that have happened as a result.”

During his show he amplifies quieter instruments and electronically loops others to build up the overall soundscape, adding ambient recordings of birds and rivers or sounds made with found rocks, stones and shells.

The things he uses are entirely natural – wood, bone, stone, shell and skin.

“It’s very much an immersion into nature in that respect. A lot of people find that the sound of the didgeridoo, especially, has this sort of transporting quality to it. We hear Aboriginal people talking about the dream time, and it really does have some strange effect on us.

“People find themselves going back and seeing prehistoric landscapes and things like that, things that are completely inexplicable really. Somehow it’s quite meaningful.

“For me it’s primarily about supporting people to get in touch with who they are, and I don’t like to project anything on to it. It’s going to be different for everyone. Some people have amazing visions, but some people just go deeply peaceful and quiet.”

And, Sika?

“For many years it was my nickname. It actually relates to where I grew up. There were a lot of wild deer and I used to stalk the deer and sit among them, literally.”

This was in Ashdown Forest, in Sussex, he said – “the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh – they affectionately say I have Winnie the Pooh dreamings”.

We concur best not to use that as the headline – or ‘The Sika Show’ which has other connotations in Taupō.

Shamanic Sound Journey with Sika tickets are available through Eventfinda. Door sales will depend on available space.