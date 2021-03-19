A tide of tweed to roll through Greytown

Adam Blackwell, right, is organising the first ever New Zealand National Tweed Ride in Greytown set for this Easter.

Set to enhance its reputation as one of the most stylish and quaint heritage towns in New Zealand, Greytown is going full tweed at Easter.

A man who makes a living out of building and selling classic bicycles knows that sometimes style is more important than speed.

Adam Blackwell and a group of locals are launching the New Zealand National Tweed Ride on Easter Saturday and everyone's invited to don their English country best and come along to be part of the occasion.

He said Greytown had a lot going for it, but it didn’t have much on its events calendar, and they wanted to create an event that fit with its Victorian architecture and small-town charm.

“It’s about getting people into Greytown over Easter, because it's traditionally a quiet time for us, and making sure businesses flourish, accommodation’s full and our pubs and restaurants are chocker.”

Jet Productions/Supplied Riders and walkers will be out and about in Greytown in their best tweed on Easter Saturday.

Blackwell said despite the focus on tweed he did not want people to get the impression it was a “snooty or elitist” event.

“The Tweed Ride is open to anybody – you can turn up on your mountain bike and have a great time.”

The ride would be a relatively relaxed 10-kilometre ramble through country lanes and gentle cycling trails, finishing off with an old-fashioned tea dance at Cobblestones Museum.

Co-organiser Barb Hyde, of Greytown, said Tweed Rides through London, the inspiration for the event, were fabulously fun affairs.

“Traditionally at the end of a tweed ride in the UK there would be a knees-up – it’s all very styley [sic] done.

“The objective is to grow this into a really big event. There’s no doubt that it’s got legs.”

Wairarapa has big plans as a cycling destination and this would add to that culture.

A planned bridge over the Tauherenikau River would link Featherston to Greytown for cycling tourists on the quiet backroads and this event will be another reason for the region to be seen as a riding Mecca, Hyde said.

“So we could use the event to show people how to make the most of the bridge and the route.”

They were expecting around 200 participants and many more spectators.

Money raised from the ride was going towards improving the Woodside Trail out to the local rural railway station, and the funds generated from tea party would go towards Cobblestones Museum.

Tickets to the Tweed Ride are limited to 200, visit blackwellandsons.nz for more information.