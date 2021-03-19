The Wiggles received death threats over Covid-19 MIQ allocation

The Wiggles reportedly received death threats before arriving in New Zealand and entering managed isolation.

Concerns were raised in January when the children’s entertainers were granted spots in MIQ ahead of their New Zealand tour.

Speaking to The Project on Thursday night, blue Wiggle Anthony Field​ said they had received death threats over email.

“We were in Australia when it happened, we were just following orders ... so we thought we'd done everything right, and then we started getting death threats on email.”

CAROLINE MCCREDIE The Wiggles have parted ways with their manager.

"We apologise for whatever we caused, and of course, if we took someone's place that we shouldn't have we would give that place up tomorrow or yesterday.

“Apologies for all that kerfuffle that we caused inadvertently,” Field told The Project.

A dozen people from the group’s crew were granted vouchers for isolation spaces left aside for contingencies.

Field said they had never received death threats before, but they were experiencing many firsts of late after their Like a Virgin cover, titled Like a Version, went viral on Australian radio station Triple J.

“We'd never charted before ... and we'd never had death threats before,” Field laughed.

The group completed their isolation at the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport, which Field said was “beautifully run”.