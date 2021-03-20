Homegrown 2021: Wellington prepares for night-long festival

Almost 25,000 Kiwis are expected at what’s believed to be one of the biggest music festivals happening anywhere in the world as Homegrown kicks off in the capital.

On Saturday from 1pm, streams of festival-goers began queueing at Wellington's waterfront to enter the 2021 music festival, which will see 50 bands play across six different stages until late, making the festival the largest collection of New Zealand music on one ticket.

This year, about 24,000 ticket holders are set to attend, the biggest-ever audience for the usually annually-held festival. Last year, Covid-19 forced the festival to postpone to March this year, attracting criticism when ticket holders were not refunded.

Instead, their tickets were transferred to 2021, or they were offered an opportunity to on-sell their tickets via website Tixel.

BROOKE GIBLIN Ria Hall performs at the 2021 edition of Homegrown in Wellington.

In recent weeks crews had been hard at work unloading about 190 containers of equipment to set up the six stages. About 1500 people would be working at Homegrown on Saturday.

On Friday ahead of the festival, Wellington police warned people of increased risk of drug use, and the potential for someone to ingest a substance more dangerous than what is says on the packet.

Ross Giblin/Stuff 50 acts will perform across six stages on Saturday at Wellington’s Homegrown festival.

In a post on the Wellington District Police Facebook page, police warned that a sythentic cathinone known as eutylone was circulating in the capital ahead of Homegrown.

Authorities warned festival-goers to be aware that dangerous amounts of eutylone had been detected in yellow “Red Bull” tablets, which people may presume to be MDMA.