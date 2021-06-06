Kiwi Nick Afoa 'honoured' to star as Simba in The Lion King stage show in Auckland

The stage show will be hitting these shores in June 2021.

When Covid-19 hit, Māngere-born Nick Afoa believed he would never take the stage as Simba again, and moved back to New Zealand to drive trucks.

Now it has been announced Afoa, 35, will reprise the lead role in The Lion King stage show which is premiering in Auckland on June 24.

Supplied Māngere-born Nick Afoa is excited to play the lead character in front of his whānau for the first time.

The show now holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand of all time, with more than 84,000 tickets sold in the first five weeks.

Only a couple of weeks ago, while visiting his partner in South Africa, Afoa got the call asking him to be involved in the show and head back to New Zealand.

“It all happened so fast,” said Afoa, who is currently in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Disney/Supplied The Lion King was the fastest selling musical show in New Zealand history.

“It’s kind of surreal still, but it’s all worked out really well.”

Afoa first landed the role in 2013 and spent years performing in London’s West End. But late last year, he revealed on social media that he had been fired from the show after throwing off part of his costume during a performance.

Supplied The role of Simba had been Afoa’s only professional role, and one he had dreamed of for many years.

Although he told his fans at the time that ‘‘it was that slow motion moment where as it was in the air, I realised I shouldn't have done it and that I was probably throwing away my job too’’, he wasn’t happy to retell the story ahead of his New Zealand shows.

“I feel really honoured to be able to come back to this role,” he said. “Sometimes things come around again for a reason.”

DISNEY/Supplied Scar and Mufasa face off in The Lion King.

Afoa said he had always felt an affinity towards the role of Simba since he first watched the film in theatres at the age of 10.

“I vividly remember going to see The Lion King with my Auntie, and in the opening scenes I was hit with a wave of emotion - it’s a beautiful story.”

The role of Simba was very physical, Afoa said, so while he was in managed isolation he was doing cartwheels in the carpark, push-ups in his room and singing daily.

“Hopefully I’m not singing too loudly, because I think there’s a baby in the room next door,” Afoa said.

The role of Simba had been Afoa’s only professional role, and one he had dreamed of for many years.

During his schooling days Afoa had played rugby quite seriously and hoped to one day become an All Black, but a knee injury stopped this from happening.

“When I was 18 I first auditioned for the role of Simba, for the 2003 version of the show, but I didn’t make it through.

“After my knee injury I really wished and hoped the show would come back to New Zealand, and I’d get another chance.”

At the age of 26, Afoa said he stumbled across a news article saying auditions for The Lion King were coming, and he decided to give it another shot.

DISNEY/Supplied The Lion King will open at Auckland’s Spark Arena on June 24.

“I spent six months preparing, and from there I got the role and I just hit the ground running.”

Afoa said he was excited to bring the show to New Zealand audiences, and it would be the first time some of his whānau would be able to see him play the character live.

Although his family no longer lived in south Auckland, Afoa said he considered it home and was looking forward to heading back there to show his partner where he grew up, and get some food at the Ōtara flea markets.

” I’m looking forward to performing for all my Kiwis, and it is such an uplifting and beautiful show.

” I’m excited to finish in a way that I wish I could have finished in London.”

The Lion King is due to open at Auckland's Spark Arena on June 24 and will run until July 18. For further information and tickets, go to lionkinginternational.com/auckland/.