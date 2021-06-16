Auckland Pride announces year-round calendar of events for rainbow community

The Auckland Pride Board has announced it will hold queer events year-round across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The board announced its calendar, The Queer Agenda, on Wednesday, and said the events would be by the rainbow community, for the rainbow community.

In a Twitter post, the board said The Queer Agenda aims to “continue the incredible energy of Pride month throughout the year”.

The new initiative would also help with the continued support of artists, event organisers and the wider rainbow community, it said.

“The Queer Agenda will promote a network of safe spaces and events for our community to enjoy, and ultimately encourage more venues to join,” it said.

A number of events have already been scheduled for June to October this year, and submissions are open for anyone who wants to get involved.

The events range from cabaret, theatre, drag events, panel discussions, and comedy shows.

“The initiative serves and expands on Auckland Pride’s core objectives to support our rainbow communities and showcase diversity,” the board said.

“The platform will build upon the success of Auckland Pride month and ensure that our communities have spaces year round to share their stories, celebrate who they are, and fight for progress.”

Auckland Pride month generally runs throughout February, but was extended this year after Covid-19 restrictions postponed some events.

Director of Pride Max Tweedie said the rainbow community doesn’t stop being proud after Pride month ends.

“Today we’ve taken a huge step towards making pride year-round,” he said.

“We’re excited to see an increase in attendance and number of queer of events outside February, and the corresponding increase in social connection which is so crucial for our community’s wellbeing.”