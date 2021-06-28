Flyer's wings clipped in defence of filmmaker Jackson's civil claim

Eugene DeMarco faces civil claims as a result of his actions while working at The Vintage Aviator. (File photo)

The former manager of filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson's vintage plane business has had his wings clipped in the defence of a civil claim Jackson and others have taken against him.

Eugene DeMarco was jailed for fraud resulting from his personal and professional dealings.

On July 12 at the High Court in Wellington he is due to face a civil case arising out of the fraud but a judge has ruled his defence of the claims is to be limited because he failed to obey court directions for sharing relevant documents.

DeMarco or his lawyer can attend the hearing, but only to make submissions.

But Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston’s​ ruling means DeMarco and a company of which he is a shareholder, The Old Stick and Rudder, can’t otherwise take part.

DeMarco and the company were previously warned that unless they provided relevant documents as part of the preparation of the case, they might be stopped from defending it.

They were granted an indulgence to have until May 7 to produce the documents in the way court rules required.

Jackson, his partner and fellow filmmaker Dame Fran Walsh​, and collaborator Philippa Boyens​ are trustees of the Film Property Trust, which along with their company The Vintage Aviator Ltd, is suing DeMarco and The Old Stick and Rudder.

It is claimed DeMarco owes them $937,250 from the sale of a Vintage Aviator aircraft, and the benefit from having had the use of $2.1 million for a period, when the money should have been handed over to his employer.

A former friend of DeMarco’s, Oliver Wulff​, also sued for a share in The Old Stick and Rudder, and ownership of a Curtiss P40 aircraft. DeMarco used the aircraft as security for a loan, contrary to the terms of an agreement Wulff says they had.

DeMarco, who had rare skills working with and flying vintage planes, had his own counterclaims.

The events leading to the civil claims have already been covered in a criminal case which resulted in DeMarco being sentenced to two years and five months’ jail.

On the day the documents were due for the civil case, DeMarco provided a USB stick with all the Serious Fraud office documents from the criminal case – about 13,000 documents, unindexed.

DeMarco said he had done his best, but he did not have access to all the documents he would have liked. Later an affidavit was filed claiming it would have taken 763 hours to review the SFO documents and comply with the court’s directions.

The judge said the documents could have been sorted electronically for relevance and DeMarco and The Old Stick and Rudder had not done that in even the most rudimentary way.

The Jackson side were seriously prejudiced as a result. Justice demanded that DeMarco and The Old Stick and Rudder should not be allowed to defend the proceedings in the normal way, the judge said.