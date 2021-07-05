Jimmy Barnes postpones New Zealand tour over Covid-19 concerns

Jimmy Barnes is returning to New Zealand for three all-ages shows in September, after postponing his tour.

Jimmy Barnes has postponed his New Zealand tour to September because of the uncertainty of border restrictions around the Australian Covid-19 outbreak.

The Australian rocker was scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Christchurch Town Hall on Wednesday as part of a tour for his latest album, Flesh and Blood, and was also scheduled to perform in Wellington and Auckland.

The rescheduled tour will now start in Wellington on September 25 at Michael Fowler Centre, followed by a sold out Christchurch Town Hall show on September 28, with the final sold out show at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on October 1.

“I would rather be on stage than nearly anywhere else in the world, but I would never want to endanger any of our New Zealand music fans,'' Barnes said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Confusion and sleepless nights over vaccine rollout

* Eliminate or learn to live with it - what's the Covid end-game?

* Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes announces three-date New Zealand tour

* Jimmy Barnes says he 'traumatised' his children with drug and alcohol addiction



''I didn’t want to postpone and postpone, week after week, so we’ve moved the shows back by a couple of months or so. I hope we get on top of this by then, and we can all celebrate live music together again.''

Universal Pictures Australia 2018 documentary Working Class Boy was based on Jimmy Barnes' memoir of the same name.

Promoter Eccles Entertainment said tickets purchased for the original shows in Christchurch and Auckland remain valid for the new shows.

Wellington ticket holders will be contacted and receive new tickets to reflect the venue change.

Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates can obtain a full refund by contacting their original ticketing outlet by Monday, July 19.