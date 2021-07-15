Convicted fraudster Eugene DeMarco made bankrupt over house deposit

Eugene DeMarco says he wants to appeal against his fraud convictions once more. (File photo)

Filmmaker Peter Jackson’s former employee who was jailed for fraud, has now been made bankrupt.

Since Eugene John DeMarco​ was released from prison in late September 2020, he lost a civil case over misrepresentations made when he was trying to sell his house overlooking Karaka Bay, Wellington.

He kept a $120,000 deposit even though the couple buying the house for $1.2 million validly cancelled the deal when they learned the house had weathertightness issues, contrary to DeMarco’s representations made directly or through others.

DeMarco did not pay the court’s award to the couple which, with costs, swelled to $323,441, from the main case and another $6811.50 costs from a preliminary issue.

They applied to have him made bankrupt and Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston​ made the order in a decision issued late on Wednesday from the High Court in Wellington.

DeMarco had wanted the bankruptcy case delayed while he appealed against the court decision on which it was based. An earlier appeal was deemed abandoned when it was not pursued.

The judge said at this stage there was no appeal, and if one was filed it would face a "high hurdle”.

The creditors had waited long enough, and shouldn’t have to wait to see if DeMarco could mount a challenge to the debts.

Sir Peter Jackson and others have an outstanding civil claim against DeMarco.

There was evidence the creditors could repay the money if the judgment was reversed on appeal.

While DeMarco said he could pay his debts he had not provided information to back that up.

News that the bankruptcy decision was imminent threw a legal spanner into the works of a hearing underway at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday.

In the normal course of events bankruptcy would also stop any court action to recover debts.

DeMarco stood trial on fraud charges and was sentenced to two years and two years and five months' jail.

The hearing is due to resume on Thursday to discuss the bankruptcy.

DeMarco is facing a claim to recover at least $2m allegedly lost by The Vintage Aviator company where he used to be production manager, and a trust with trustees Jackson, his personal and business partner Dame Fran Walsh​, and their collaborator Philippa Boyens​.

They have sued DeMarco and the Old Stick and Rudder Company, of which DeMarco is recorded as the sole shareholder. DeMarco was a pilot with expertise in vintage aircraft.

Some of the claim is based on frauds DeMarco was convicted of at a jury trial in 2019. The civil case was originally to be heard in July 2019 but was delayed while the criminal case proceeded.

After DeMarco left, The Vintage Aviator was investigated, temporarily halting part of its operation.

The lawyer for the Jackson parties, Bruce Scott​, said on Wednesday there was now an issue of justice for the victims and the civil case should be not be further delayed.

Other parts of the claim resulted from an investigation into The Vintage Aviator’s affairs after DeMarco left. That included a deal DeMarco was accused of entering into with a United Kingdom trust which has led to a liability of about $1m.

It’s also alleged DeMarco sold parts that belonged to the company, and kept the proceeds.

DeMarco says he is still owed money from The Vintage Aviator.

A judge at the High Court in Wellington was told that DeMarco is attempting to revive his appeal against the convictions.

DeMarco when he worked at the Vintage Aviator.

Justice Christine Grice​ was also told he wants to appeal against an associate judge’s decision that limited DeMarco’s participation in the Jackson case due to his failure to comply with directions to disclose documents relevant to the case.

He wanted a hearing of the Jackson claims delayed pending a decision on the appeals and a decision on his application for legal aid to pay a lawyer to argue the case for him.

Due to be heard at the same time as the Jackson case is a claim from a former friend, Oliver Wulff​ who said DeMarco broke a $500,000 agreement over a valuable old plane and shares in a company.

Jackson and Wulff are both aviation buffs.

During Wednesday’s hearing DeMarco’s lawyer, Seth Fraser​, said the ramifications of the civil claims were huge for DeMarco because two rare and valuable World War II planes were potentially at stake.

Wulff claimed a Curtiss P-40E Kittyhawk, and Fraser said Jackson wanted to establish a debt, that with accruing interest, would give him control of a Corsair.

Together the planes might be worth as much as $7m, Fraser said.