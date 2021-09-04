Covid-19: Events and venue operators planning for alert level 2 to last until Christmas

The recently restored Christchurch Town Hall can only operate at full capacity once New Zealand is at level 1.

As the South Island awaits a possible move to alert level 2 next week, some events, venues and entertainment businesses are preparing for Covid-19 restrictions to potentially last until Christmas.

One of the biggest venue operators in the South Island is planning for level 2 restrictions, which limit gatherings to 100 people, to last until the end of the year – and could halve the number of events it can run.

Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of Venues Ōtautahi, which runs the Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch Arena and Orangetheory Stadium, said they did not expect venues to run at full capacity for nearly four months.

“That is a conservative assumption, but that is what we are developing our recovery strategy around,’’ she said.

If level 2 holds until Christmas, that would mean about half of the 103 events scheduled at the venues over the next four months would be cancelled, she said.

Public health experts said it was impossible to tell how long level 2 would have to last.

They also called for stricter controls under level 2 because the Delta variant of Covid-19 was much more contagious.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Christchurch Arena hosts a netball game in July 2020. The large venue can only hold 100 people under level 2 restrictions.

Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand general manager Sally-Anne Coates said many companies were planning for an extended period in level 2.

“People are planning for the worst and hoping for the best,’’ she said.

“They have to be realistic. People are being very cautious.”

The association has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Health calling for large venues to have a capacity percentage cap under level 2, rather than the existing 100 people cap, allowing them to still operate.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Spark Arena co-owner Stuart Clumpas believes the large venue could safely host events for about 2000 people under level 2 restrictions.

Spark Arena co-owner Stuart Clumpas also backed the idea of higher capacity caps for large venues.

He said Spark Arena could safely host about 2000 people for events and easily enforce any mask, social distancing or vaccine mandates.

“The ventilation system is modern and quite heavy duty. It sucks two litres of air a second out of the roof.

“It is not a million miles from being outside.”

supplied/Stuff For the second year in a row, a Covid lockdown has forced the Property Council to postpone its gala dinner event at Spark Arena.

Rhythm and Vines Music Festival co-founder and director Hamish Pinkham said he was still planning to hold his festival over three days in late December, and that he would have to make a call on the event’s future by the end of October.

He said he expected level 2 to be in place for about two months.

“We will only run the festival once we are back at level 1. It is full steam ahead at the moment.

“It is hard to say if level 2 will last until the new year. We just have to take each day as it comes. It is hard to predict.”

GRACE BARRALET/Stuff Dave Dobbyn performs at Rhythm and Vines 2020 in Gisborne. The next festival is schedule for the end of December.

Team Event director Callam Mitchell, who runs the Nostalgia Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, the Wine and Food Festival, and Electric Avenue, said he was more optimistic about when level 2 might lift.

“Your guess is as good as mine, but I would imagine it’s unlikely until there are no cases in the country, or a sufficiently high percentage of the population are vaccinated.”

He said a high level of vaccinations would be positive for the events industry.

“I think we all realise that Covid isn’t going away, so a really high uptake of the vaccine will be critical to ensuring large events can go ahead again.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff New Zealand Agricultural Show director Geoff Bone hopes the event will be able to go ahead in Canterbury in November.

New Zealand Agricultural Show – formerly the Canterbury A&P Show – event director Geoff Bone said they were planning to run their annual event from November 10 to 12, but would need to be in level 1 for that to happen.

“We are working on the premise that New Zealand will beat the current situation and then we will be able to go ahead.”

New Zealand Promoters Association chairman Brent Eccles said he hoped the country would be able to enjoy a summer of events.

“We hope we get a summer at level 1. It is a big time for young people. They get out and go to Rhythm and Vines and the Rhythm and Alps. It is a very busy time for events.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins has called for the South Island to move to alert level 2 immediately.

On Monday the Government will review the country’s alert level setting and announce any movement, except for Auckland.

National leader Judith Collins reiterated her calls on Friday for the South Island to be moved to alert level 2 immediately.

Collins said it was “an overreaction” to have the South Island on the same alert level as Wellington that had a number of positive cases during the outbreak.

But public health experts called for greater restrictions under level 2 due to the contagious nature of the Delta variant.

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson said it was difficult to gauge how long New Zealand would need to be in alert level 2, and whether it is likely to be much longer than earlier levels.

He recommended that a “level 2+” be created to keep the highest risk indoor environments closed as the current level 2 restrictions do not provide substantive enough protection against Delta.

Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said while signs were promising that New Zealand was bringing the outbreak under control, it was too early to predict what will happen for the rest of the year.

“We are still in the early stages of response, so case numbers are coming down. But we need to see those keep going down, and have a full understanding of where transmission is happening,” said Wiles.

She said while there is still active transmission of cases in Auckland, it was safer to keep the rest of New Zealand in alert level 2. “It depends on whether we manage to stop transmission chains.”