Live music venue owner humbled by support to keep business going

Cancelling more than 30 gigs in six weeks left the future of Gerard Barron's bar looking tenuous – until his loyal customers came to the party.

The owner of the Common Room in Hastings – a live music and creative institution – was seriously wondering how the place could stay open. So too did employee and supporter Sophie Watkins, who set up a Givealittle page to spread the word about just how dire things had become.

The bar, which opened eight years ago, has led to the transformation of what was once a shady part of town into a bustling centre of hospitality venues.

“Lockdown and Covid restrictions have been brutal on this little but vital small business we all know and love. We cannot lose this iconic and important part of Hastings and the accessible arts and music community we are all a part of under Gerard’s wing,” Watkins wrote on the page, which went live on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Capacity cap makes life tough for hospitality venues under level 2

* Hammer glamour: Julia Ratcliffe relishes rivalry with Lauren Bruce at Potts Classic

* Christchurch bar singer helps guests escape managed isolation through live music



Barron said he had been stunned by the support.

Supplied Margot Wuts performing at The Common Room, a few years back.

“I’ve had my socks blown off in the last 24 hours. I didn’t initiate the Givealittle. That was the community around me. Like a lot of stereotypical Kiwi males I find it hard to ask for help.”

More than $11,000 has been raised already.

“That’s enough to get us across the line next week. If we can get to [alert] level 1 after that it might just be enough to keep us going,” he said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Barron and wife Jessica Soutar-Barron opened the bar in 2012.

“It’s not just about us. It’s the knock-on effect. We’ve cancelled 30-plus gigs in the last six weeks. That’s 30 acts that don’t get paid.”

Barron said he’d fielded numerous phone calls from supporters and well-wishers, and a band in Christchurch offering to do a benefit concert for the bar.

“For the likes of us – a live music, dance, mingle bar – it’s been deadly. I think people are hurting financially more this time than last time, and with the restrictions being what they are you just can’t fit enough people in to make it viable.”

Stuff The Government will relax the criteria for claiming Covid resurgence support.

The extra staffing-requirements, combined with the drop in custom, meant the bar had not been making enough to cover rent and pay suppliers.

“We’ve always been about being a creative hub with shows and production or whatever it might be. It’s all about bringing the local community together, and I think that’s something you don’t get a lot of anymore,” Barron said.

“It’s quite a mental hurdle to keep it going day after day, week after week. And I know we’re not the only ones like this.”