Kiwi artists front #VaxForLive campaign calling on people to get vaccinated

Neil Finn is calling on Kiwi’s to get vaccinated, so concerts can go ahead this summer.

Six60, Benee, Neil Finn and Ladyhawke are among the New Zealand artists, promoters and other industry heavyweights who have come together launching the #VaxForLive campaign, asking people to save summer by getting vaccinated.

A release from the campaign said “with the current Covid-19 Delta outbreak, our much-loved traditional summer of music, entertainment and festivals is in danger, and we are urging music fans and those who love going to any form of gigs to go get vaccinated now, so we can all enjoy some awesome live tunes together again.”

They said they wanted the freedoms to continue, and there was only one way to do that.

Some New Zealand gigs that could be under threat if the outbreak isn’t under control are Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne, Rhythm and Alps in Cardrona Valley, Northern Bass in Mangawhai, Highlife in Matakana, Bay Dreams in Nelson and Tauranga and Summer Haze in Tauranga.

“Earlier this week, the New Zealand Government announced the roll-out of vaccination certificates in New Zealand, with a plan to launch in November this year.

“Commonly used overseas, the certificates would provide proof that individuals have been fully vaccinated, and the Government is likely to make the use of these certificates mandatory for large-scale events.”

Singer Benee confirmed she had been vaccinated, and asked people if they wanted to go to shows, to please get vaccinated.

Kenzie Pigman Benee is asking fans if they want to go to her show to please get vaccinated.

“You’re not just protecting yourselves but others who may be vulnerable.

“This vaccine has been proven to reduce hospitalisations and deaths.

“I feel like I need to stand on this to protect my family, friends, band, my crew and my supporters, to keep all of them safe.”

Neil Finn said Crowded House were “blessed” to play shows in Aotearoa in March.

“Live concerts bring joy and freedom that lift the spirits of audience and artists alike.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mako Road had their tour cut short by lockdown and want to get back to it.

“This summer NZ will be open again for concerts but you will need to be vaccinated against Covid. Come on everyone, we’ve had the vaccine, it's safe, and it's keeping the ones we love safe.”

Mako Road were impacted by Covid-19, having their tour cut short by the lockdown.

“Keen to get it finished & start making plans for the future. Get your vax folks so we can all get back to gigging and groovin.”

Theia and Supergroove also put their names to the campaign, as well as promoters for Eccles Entertainment and Live Nation New Zealand.

Earlier this week Government unveiled its vaccine certificate plan, and said vaccines might also be needed to go to hospitality venues like bars and restaurants.

It will look to mandate its use for larger festivals and will create a legal framework for organisers not mandated to use the system if they wish. However, it has ruled out its use for essential services like supermarkets, universities, and medical services.