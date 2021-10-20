Second Womad 2022 lineup announcement featuring 100% local artists

Womad event director Emere Wano launches the event in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Womad 2022 will feature a 100 per cent New Zealand-based lineup, and all performers, workers, volunteers and attendees will need to be vaccinated.

Usually known for presenting acts from around the globe, Covid-19 forced the World of Music and Dance festival to look closer to home for next year's event, which will run from March 18-20 at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park.

Supplied The Topp Twins (from left) Jools and Lynda Topp have been announced as part of Womad’s 2022 lineup.

The Womad 2022 programme was launched at an event on Wednesday night at New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace.

Emere Wano, Womad Event Director & NZ Programme Manager, told the crowd it was a privilege to do a launch in “our home time” as it was usually hosted at Parliament in Wellington.

“We’ve just got to keep on trucking on and see what we can do.”

Suzanne Porter, chief executive of Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which organises Womad, said she was confident the festival would still be full of wordly flavour.

“Womad 2022 will give people their worldly fix without leaving the country.”

Among those announced are Kiwi heavyweights Topp Twins, Salmonella Dub, Ria Hall, Hollie Smith, and Fly My Pretties.

Robert Charles/Stuff Fat Freddy’s Drop will play Womad NZ for the first time since 2009.

They join the already announced, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Shades of Shakti, Deva Mahal, and Avantdale Bowling Club.

A full New Zealand-based lineup is not the only way Womad will be different to other years due to Covid-19.

With the Government announcing vaccination certificates or passports are likely to be required to access future large events, all Womad performers, workers, and attendees will need to be vaccinated.

“While this is a positive development towards allowing our festival to go ahead, we are still awaiting official information from the Government on how this will be managed and what will be required upon entry to the festival site,” Porter said.

Porter said while they respected each individual’s right to choose to be vaccinated or not, they would always be following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Chris Smith, Womad UK director, delivered a speech via video.

He said it had been heartbreaking for Womad to lose so many festivals around the world, but none were felt more than the loss of Womad in Taranaki in 2021.

“2022 is a big year for Womad as our 40th anniversary, but it's also our return to the world after Covid.”

This year’s festival was cancelled due to Covid-19, but is able to go ahead next year after New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) secured a five-year host city partnership and agreed to a $1.9 million underwrite in case the pandemic caused the event to be cancelled.

Supplied Comedian Tom Sainsbury will perform on the World of Words stage at Womad 2022.

As well as the musical lineup, comedian Tom Sainsbury, known for his impression of former deputy leader of the National Party Paula Bennett, has also been announced for the World of Words stage –a series of spoken sessions featuring novelists, poets, critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and musicians.

Also returning to the festival are Taste The World, where artists cook in front of the crowd, the Kidzone, and Te Pae Pae, a festival site hosted by Taranaki Māori showcasing Māori arts and crafts, Tā moko and Māori musical instruments.

More artist announcements are due in the coming months.

Lineup in alphabetical order: Acapollinations, Avantdale Bowling Club, Bobby Brazuka, Carnivorous Plant Society, Deva Mahal, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fly My Pretties, Hollie Smith, IPU Kodama Japanese Drum Team, Latin Aotearoa, Lord Echo, Mudra Dance, Niko Ne Zna, Ria Hall, Salmonella Dub, Shades of Shakti, SWÂMP THÏNG, Topp Twins, Weird Together, Yaw Asumadu & Ozi Ozaa.