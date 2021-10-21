Word Festival unveils downsized programme for alert level two

Word festival programme co-director Rachael King said it had been hard to revise the event for level two.

The Word Christchurch literary festival has been downsized to comply with alert level two, with half of the original programme in place.

The event was originally scheduled for August, but was postponed by the latest Covid-19 outbreak and will now go ahead from November 10 to 13. The revised programme was released on Thursday.

Word Christchurch Festival co-director Rachael King said socially distanced events would be held at The Piano centre on Armagh St and in the Douglas Lilburn Auditorium of the Town Hall.

“We are really lucky that we can go ahead in level two,’’ she said.

“A lot of that is due to the sacrifices that people in the north have made for us. We really appreciate that.”

Writers who live outside of Canterbury will not be flown in for the event but will instead appear via video-link. King said that was to ensure that any future travel restrictions possibly imposed as part of pandemic controls would not disrupt the programme.

The decision also meant events had to be cancelled at smaller venues that did not have digital video-link technology.

Events would also be live-streamed for people who had bought tickets but were not able to attend because of the reduced venue capacity due to social distancing measures.

The pop-up festival of short talks on unusual subjects, usually held on New Regent St, will now be held in the Foundation Cafe at the Tūranga library.

King said it would be a “four-and-a-half hour extravaganza” held over a single day.

Stuff The programme for the literary festival was released on Thursday.

“That was a way to hold on to the fun and fringe things in the festival.’’

She said there were contingencies in place to still run the festival in alert levels three or four.

It was not certain if they would be able to break even under the level two restrictions. It had been difficult to redesign the festival for the current pandemic controls, she said.

“It has been unbelievably hard. We are in about the sixth iteration of the programme. Our audience has been incredibly patient.”