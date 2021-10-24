New Court Theatre season designed to 'celebrate life' in tough times

Christchurch performer Penny Ashton has written a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, a new Jane Austen adaptation, and a best-selling crime thriller feature in a new season of Court Theatre shows designed to “celebrate life”.

Court Theatre artistic director Dan Pengelly said it was “exciting and terrifying” to be launching a new season amid the uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions. He wanted to choose shows that were uplifting.

“Life is just hard at the moment. It is still stressful and unknown,’’ he said.

“I definitely think we have aimed towards gorgeous stories that celebrate life. I don’t think this is a time when we need a huge amount of dark and provocative drama.”

Supplied The musical Next to Normal, which deals with mental health issues, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2010.

READ MORE:

* Court Theatre play to become premium TV show starring Nicole Kidman

* Court Theatre rejects idea of year-long Covid closure and launches new season

* Ashton takes on Austen in a bonnet comedy



The season includes a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility by Christchurch writer and performer Penny Ashton, a stage adaptation of the best-selling crime thriller The Girl on the Train, and the New Zealand premiere of rock musical Next to Normal, which won the Pulitzer Prize after its debut on Broadway in 2009.

The Christmas show for 2022 will be Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a play about the life of the celebrated singer-songwriter behind hits like I Feel the Earth Move and You’ve Got a A Friend.

Pengelly said he selected a diverse range of plays to attract a wide audience.

Supplied Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be the Christmas show at the Court Theatre for 2022.

“I’m trying to pick a variety of projects that can serve as many people and be as accessible as possible.

“Canterbury is growing and there are so many demographics and communities here that if we are going to do 14 projects a year, then how many communities can we serve or tell stories with?”

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said the choice to go ahead with a new season in the time of Covid-19 was risky but essential.

“We just have to go for it. We are an adaptive and resilient company, so for us, not going ahead with a season was not an option.”

Supplied A stage adaptation of the best-selling thriller novel The Girl on the Train will open at the Court Theatre in May.

Rehearsals began last week for the horror comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors, which will open on November 20. Pengelly said the 1982 musical about a plant that eats people could still surprise audiences.

“I think the show still has legs and is a great time, but we have to do it in a way I haven’t seen it before.

“The [production designers] have taken that challenge and run with it further than I expected.

“The plant is personified. She’s a big beautiful drag queen. It’s amazing. By the end of the show the whole set has transformed.”

The season is rounded out with the play Flagons and Foxtrots, along with two shows that were cancelled this year by Covid-19 lockdowns - Potted Potter and The Māori Sidesteps.