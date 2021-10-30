J Wiremu Kane announced as Victoria University's emerging Māori writer in residence

Coromandel-based writer J Wiremu Kane has been appointed as Victoria University’s emerging Māori writer in residence at Victoria University’s International Institute of Modern Letters.

Jared Wiremu Kane aims to write hidden, untold stories, from surprising perspectives.

“I like to think any stories you think you absolutely have to keep to yourself, are the ones that really need telling the most.”

Kane (Ngāpuhi) was recently announced as the 2022 emerging Māori writer in residence at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington’s International Institute of Modern Letters​.

During the three-month residency he will receive a $15,000 stipend to work on his novel, The Matawhaorua-O’Reillys, about a Māori-Irish Catholic family growing up in Waikato in the late 1990s.

“It started as a short story, I wanted to do a Māori coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old having a first crush, but I wanted to read a story where a boy has a crush on another boy for a change.

“Then other members of the family and characters started intruding into the story, and I realised straight away ‘oh I think this is a novel’.”

Based in the Coromandel between Thames and Whitianga, Kane has published short stories in the literary magazine Landfall and his upcoming work will appear in Huia 14, Middle Distance: Long Stories of Aotearoa New Zealand and the literary journal takahē. He is a finalist in the 2021 Pikihuia Awards for Māori Writers.

He grew up in Hamilton, then originally studied medicine, working at Waikato Hospital as a doctor for several years, before stopping to write full time. “I’ve always got a story in there, I've always got something I want to get down on paper.”

His novel will follow the lives of siblings, Rua, 9, Kotahi, 11 Terina 14, and Awhina 16, in the suburbs of a city “a bit like Hamilton”, navigating their heritage, queerness and the symptoms of mental illness –along with daily childhood struggles – like losing multiple pairs of shoes.

He hopes the novel will be “fun, lively” but without rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia, and will eventually be stocked in school library shelves.

supplied J Wiremu Kane will work on his novel, The Matawhaorua-O’Reillys, about a Māori-Irish Catholic family growing up in Waikato in the late 1990s.

Kane said he wanted to write from a very specific middle-class Māori perspective – those still suffering the effects of colonisation, but often not seen in literature.

“It’s funny because it’s the way that I, and so many Māori have been brought up, and yet it hasn’t seeped into literature yet, probably in part because we’ve tricked ourselves in believing we are less authentically Māori than others, and that our story isn’t as interesting as other people’s.”

He aims to bring the queer and disabled experience to the forefront of his work.

“Especially in New Zealand literature you see Māori characters and queer characters, but they are always in the supportive fringes of the story. I just want to bring them into the centre and let them have their time as main characters for a change.”

He is “excited” to be able to sit in an office and write, while also meeting members of the creative writing community at Victoria University.

IIML Director Professor Damien Wilkins said Kane was a writer capable of “great dramatic and emotional range”.

“He can travel effortlessly through a rich variety of lives. Jared is at the beginning of a significant literary career.”