When the movie stars came to town: a Central Otago family's farm was transformed for Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog

Maniototo locals talk about the impact of the Power of the Dog in the local community.

Born and bred deep in Maniototo, Central Otago, Al McKnight is a fourth generation sheep and cattle farmer. He’s called his cattle a few names over the years, but ‘film stars’ isn’t one of them.

As it’s turned out, his cattle will be on full display to the world in the theatre and Netflix this month, in Kiwi screenwriter Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

“Seeing my farm and my cows on the big screen, that will be my reward. It is funny, I have called them all sorts over the years, but never film stars,” said McKnight.

With this and last year both dominated by Covid-19 lockdowns and financial worry across the tourist and farming region, Campion can be seen as a bit of a champion for the region, given the acclaimed writer/producer took on local workers, extras and support staff throughout production.

Campion even shopped locally , using over 150 of McKnight’s cattle, a resident magpie, a Central Otago rabbit and (spoiler alert) three local kittens who sat in a saloon filled with prostitutes.

There are already murmurs of an Oscar for Campion and the series has the stars to take her there; Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie and Peter Carroll.

But for Maniototo, the series is a vehicle to showcase the vast and remote Central Otago countryside at its best, and all because McKnight had no time to decline the offer.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Fourth generation sheep and cattle farmer Al McKnight agreed his Central Otago farm could be used for filming in Jane Campion's new film.

It was a busy Sunday morning on his farm midway through 2020, when a car pulled over to check out the scenery of McKnight’s 5500 hectares.

“We were working in the sheep yards and a guy got out of a vehicle, walked across the road and introduced himself. He said they wanted to make a film and really before I had a chance to say no, my partner Philippa (Pope) said ‘yes we will do that’.”

The wider farm has been in the family name since 1878, but after meeting Campion and signing the dotted line the McKnights’ quiet, yet busy slice of paradise was about to change pace.

“They built a three-story house. Our old set of sheep yards had to go, too. They came to me and said ‘look they are in the way, we will take these down, and we will build you a new set of sheep yards’. Brand new. I said, OK.

“They built a big western style cattle corral and a big barn, a beautiful big building. The size of the building made our sheds look like huts. It was extraordinary really. Honestly the place was unrecognisable.”

Campion’s team pulled down farm fences “left, right, and centre” to make room for the project.

NETFLIX After screenings as part of this year's New Zealand Film Festival, Jane Campion's New Zealand-shot The Power of the Dog is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 11, before debuting on Netflix on December 1.

McKnight admits that while he was going to be proud to see he and his brother Graeme’s land on the big screen, had he known the extent of the work, he probably would have said no.

“I would never say never, it was a fun thing to be a part of, but you'd have to be careful who you did it with. I just had to walk away and turn a blind eye. If it was closer to the house I couldn't have put up with it, I don't think. There were literally hundreds of vehicles parked up here.

“Those few months were crazy. I had to pinch myself at times.”

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Director Jane Campion poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director for "The Power Of The Dog" at the Venice International Film Festival on September 11, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

The farm backs up onto the Department of Conservation’s Oteake area, the Hawkdun Ranges. There is no wonder they appealed to Campion, as the hills extend right around the edge of the farm making for a stunning country western setting. Here in Maniototo, you could be anywhere in the world.

“Ultimately, shooting in New Zealand wasn’t a compromise, it was the best choice for us,” said Campion.

“On the second day of sniffing around the South Island, which I know well, I was taken to a property near the Hawkdun Ranges area in Central Otago. I fell in love with it. It’s so remote, and it’s 360 degrees empty with an amazing hill range behind it that felt very atmospheric.”

As for McKnight, he’s never wanted to be anywhere else. In fact, when asked if he feels isolated, his grin said it all.

“I've lived here all my life and I love where I live. We are proud of what we have here and for them (Campion and co) to come here and say, ‘this is a beautiful landscape, this is what we want, can we use it?’ It is a great thing to be able to share.

“Farming is a hard graft, this is a nice reward.”

Supplied Shooting of The Power of the Dog in Central Otago.

Production paused for awhile due to Covid-19 restrictions. Campion said it helped creativity.

“I think the lockdown actually enriched our project. It gave us a rest, a chance to drop more deeply into what we were doing and get some more perspective. I went back to the film a little more grateful for the opportunity. I felt everything and everybody were more precious.”

Campion is said to have looked after local business by having her cast and crew stay close by in Naseby, and fully immerse themselves in local life during the three months of production, which extended throughout the South Island.

In the 17 weeks of pre-production and 50 days of filming hundreds of jobs were created , and over $2.4m pumped into the nation’s accommodation sector, $1.5 of which was spent in the South island.

Local caterers were employed to cook 7750 meals on set each day, and scraps were sent to the neighbouring pig farmer.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Naseby hotel owner Jan Rutherford.

“It was huge for Central Otago,” said McKnight.

“When they wanted something done they would ask us who would we use to do it, and they would use local talent for fencing and contracting. They used the same guy I would. That was really pleasing because it is great to see that money being spent locally.”

Naseby’s Royal hotel owner Jan Rutherford said the cast and crew brought life to the quiet town of approx 100, when it was needed most after a dormant period.

“It was a real buzz. They were spread through the whole of the Maniototo and by the end of it we knew the names and faces of the crew. They really become part of the town.”

So much so that when Rutherford’s other hotel, The Ancient Briton, burned down one night, a member of the crew took a garden hose and put out the fire on her bird aviary, saving her “babies”.

Naseby has become somewhat of a filming hub, with scenes from Goodbye Pork Pie filmed there, and a Japanese movie called The Promise.

“It is a hidden gem actually it has a very old-fashioned look to it, old buildings. It is a little film hub,” said Rutherford.“You feel proud of it.”

The Power of the Dog released in theatres on November 11, and on Netflix December 1.