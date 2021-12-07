Auckland Armageddon Expo 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Organisers of the Auckland Armageddon Expo have cancelled the 2021 event, 10 days before it was due to happen.

The event, which had already been rescheduled twice, was initially due to go ahead over Labour weekend in October and had been moved to November before finally settling on the weekend of December 17.

However, organisers have now decided the uncertainty of the Covid protection framework and a December 13 decision on if Tāmaki Makaurau would move from red to orange before Christmas proved to be too much of a risk.

“With the uncertainty of the shift to orange or staying in red, talking with exhibitors who were very uncertain and had considerable costs that are unavoidable the week of the show, caution on Auckland Covid response and willingness to attend a mass gathering (and this would be the first), concerns about anti-vaxers and the real threat of these issues destroying the event and not being able to recover (plus other behind the scenes factors), we have decided to not proceed as hoped,” a statement said online.

“This is the single hardest decision we have ever had to make, and we know that it will be a huge disappointment to many (ourselves included). We have invested over a year of planning into this year’s event and to have it come to naught is not the result we were hoping for.

“However, it is our belief that this is the right call and that as we enter 2022 things will become much more certain for events with vaccination rates and the new traffic light system well in place that will allow events to proceed mostly unhindered,” organisers said.

Over 60,000 people attend the annual Auckland event at the ASB Showgrounds, with fans attending panels, celebrity signings and cosplay events.

Organisers said all tickets and autograph tokens would be refunded in full and that the festival would return bigger and better than ever in 2022, with Tauranga’s planned February 26 show being the first to go ahead.