Synthony concert at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands postponed

No new date has been set for the Synthony show at the Bowl of Brooklands.

The highly anticipated return of Synthony to the Bowl of Brooklands has predictably been postponed.

The musical spectacular that combines the Auckland Symphony Orchestra with DJs, singers and lights and lasers was due to be held in New Plymouth on Saturday, February 5.

However, the move to a red system nationwide prevents any gatherings of more than 100 in a designated area which makes organising any concert or show almost impossible.

A Facebook post from the Synthony promoters late on Tuesday said: “Unfortunately we are having to announce that ‘SYNTHONY in the Bowl’ will be postponed. We are in the process of finalising, so please bear with us just a bit longer as we work through these details.

“Expect an update from us in the next few days. The show will go on, when the time is right!”

Despite the post, nothing official has appeared on Synthony’s website and tickets for the Bowl concert are still being sold through Ticketek.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Oxfam Trailwalker scheduled to be held in New Plymouth in March say they are continuing to prepare for the in-person event to go ahead.

However, if New Zealand was still in red, then they were exploring options for the fund-raising event, which attracted a record 310 four-person teams, along with support crew, last year.

“If the Taranaki region is in red, or Auckland or Taranaki is in an old-fashioned lockdown, we will be moving to a fully supported virtual event,” organisers said on their website.

“This means walkers can still conquer Oxfam Trailwalker and achieve their 50km or 100km challenge from their own region. Or, they may choose to continue their travel plans to Taranaki and experience all the region has to offer.

“We will give people plenty of notice if this happens.”