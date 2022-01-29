Taika Waititi back in NZ, shares glimpse of stay in MIQ

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi is back in the country and isolating in MIQ. (File photo.)

Award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi is back in New Zealand after making a heartfelt plea three months ago that Kiwis get vaccinated so that he can come home and see his mother.

Waititi posted a photo on Instagram seemingly of people inside an MIQ hotel getting tested for Covid-19.

“NZ quarantine hotels doing their best to make it feel like a nightclub when jamming things up people's noses,” he wrote.

This is not Waititi’s first stint in MIQ.

Taika Waititi/Instagram Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi's photo of the inside of an MIQ hotel revealed that the Oscar winner is back in New Zealand.

In 2020, the Oscar winner and ONZM recipient returned to New Zealand from Los Angeles and spent the mandatory two-week quarantine period in a hotel with his two daughters.

In October last year, Waititi called on New Zealand to get vaccinated during the Super Saturday Vaxathon. Speaking from LA, he said it was the time for New Zealanders to step up in the fight against Covid-19.

“I want to come home - just let me come home. I miss my mum."

Waititi did not reveal which MIQ hotel he was staying in, or why he is back in Aotearoa.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel to Waititi’s highly acclaimed first Marvel outing Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled for release on 7 July 2022.