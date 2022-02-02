Heartbreak as Nostalgia Festival becomes latest summer cancellation

Nostalgia Festival 2021 at the Ferrymead Heritage Park in Christchurch. This year’s festival, and everything else, has been cancelled. (File photo).

Amid fears the entertainment industry may struggle to bounce back from the ''summer of cancellations'', the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni has today​ announced a support package for the sector.

The Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme will be boosted by $70 million, meaning coverage will extend to January 31, 2023, for events that were planned before the move to the red traffic light setting.

The announcement comes on the back of the cancellation of Christchurch’s Nostalgia Festival on Tuesday.

It is the fourth major event in the city cancelled by its organisers, Team Event, in the past week.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, said it had been a tough time, but he remained positive.

With the main Great Kiwi Beer Festival cancelled, Mitchell staged his own at his home over the weekend, complete with DJs and merchandise.

“We had an amazing day, and it was great for the team to be able to deliver at least one festival for the year, albeit for 80 people,” Mitchell said.

“It’s been a very difficult week, we knew there was a possibility that we might lose an event or two, but not our whole season’s worth.

“I’m just really gutted and upset for everyone who has poured so much energy into these events, from our team, to the artists, suppliers, and contractors and the public...

“People look forward to events, and the opportunity to gather and celebrate is really important, and I know it will be gutting for them, too.”

For some, including Brett Lupton, 56, who has been a full-time stagehand in Ōtautahi Christchurch since 1996, losing a season’s work in a week has been “confronting”.

“My generation of stagehand is the last of the carnies,” Lupton said. “Normally summer is my busy time of the year. If we weren’t in the red, I would only have one day off from now until March.”

He was scheduled to work the Great Kiwi Beer Festival, the Wine and Food Festival, Electric Avenue, Nostalgia Festival, and had other gigs and national tours lined up too.

“Summer is the time we make hay and that keeps us going for the rest of the year. But all of it has been cancelled since we moved to the red traffic light setting for Omicron,” said Lupton.

“The new normal has left me reassessing if I am going to have to get a new racket.”

Following the Government’s shift to the red traffic light setting and ongoing pressures on the arts and culture sector, Sepuloni said the Government was delivering “much-needed financial relief”.

An additional $35.5m will fund direct support for individuals and organisations via the Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund.

Importantly for many in the arts and cultural sector, eligible self-employed individuals and sole traders who have lost income or opportunities to work can apply for a one-off grant of $5000.

Additionally, the limit on funding for individual organisations has been increased from $100,000 to $300,000, and the film industry has an additional $15m for the Screen Production Recovery Fund.

Christchurch festival super-fan Niki Mirfin, who is “double vaccinated” and had bought tickets to multiple events this summer, said she understood why her favourite festivals had been cancelled but was disappointed.

“I live close to Hagley Park,” Mirfin said. “I had tickets to everything ... Nostalgia Festival is my favourite, I have been to each one for the last eight or nine years, but every event has a different vibe, feel.

“We were told if we got two jabs summer would still go ahead, so I feel a bit let down by that. I know we have to do what we have to do. I am quietly grateful that in the south we squeezed in a little of summer.”

Christchurch-based musician Adam Hattaway was scheduled to perform with his band, the Haunters, at Nostalgia Festival.

“It was one of the very few things I still had to look forward to,” Hattaway said. “I’m trying to keep it in perspective. Everyone is in the same boat. When I heard Nostalgia had cancelled I wasn’t surprised, I feel for the organisers.”

Mirfin planned to roll her tickets over to next year, and not seek a refund, as a way to support those affected.

“I remember we did that for the lockdowns too, just to help keep everyone afloat, this is the same,” she said.

Mitchell said event dates for next summer had been secured.

“We will have a break and then restart the engine,” he said. “I’m pretty motivated to make sure we well and truly make up for this summer.”