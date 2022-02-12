Jojo Rabbit author's latest book destined for Hollywood

âWe used to talk about how we felt powerless," said Christine Leunens, whose novel In Amber's Wake is set amidst New Zealand's anti-nuclear movement.

As a student in France, the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior was an indelible moment in Christine Leunens’ life.

“It affected me a lot, I couldn't believe it,” she said.

Leunens, whose novel Caging Skies was adapted by Taika Waititi to become 2019’s award-winning JoJo Rabbit, remembers the “grey mood” of the time; the threat of nuclear war hanging over her and her peers.

“We used to talk about how we felt powerless.”

The Rainbow Warrior represented everything she and her fellow students believed in. “Everyone knew [Greenpeace] was a peaceful organisation, where people were fighting for peace and nature.”

It's a story she's long wanted to tell, and in her latest novel, In Amber’s Wake, she tackles it -- along with other social issues in 1980s New Zealand, like the Springbok Tour.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Leunens' novels have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Against that turbulent backdrop, Leunens, who was born in the United States to a Belgian father and Italian mother, tells the story of burgeoning filmmaker Ethan and his love interest, the mercurial activist Amber. It's a complicated romance, with plenty of twists and turns and a dénouement few will see coming.

“The end of the book was the most important part,” Leunens said. “Some writers I love, towards the end they wrap everything up tidily in a way that feels slightly artificial. I wanted my ending to be a little more like life.”

Leunens believed the theme will resonate with an international audience.

“People said when you write a book set in New Zealand, you might not get it published. [But] it’s an important story that needs to be told, I felt an audience elsewhere had to be interested in that.”

And the story's about to get an even wider audience with a film adaptation of In Amber’s Wake in the works.

The book was snapped up long before publication, after Leunens travelled to Los Angeles for the film awards season in early 2020, a few weeks before the pandemic slammed borders shut.

John Miller/Reuters Greenpeace's flagship Rainbow Warrior lies half-submerged in Auckland Harbour after being bombed by French government agents on July 10, 1985.

With Jojo Rabbit picking up a slew of accolades, Leunens was approached by several people who wanted to know what she was working on, she said.

One was Mimi Polk Gitlin, producer of the award-winning Thelma & Louise. The two hit it off, and Leunens sent the producer the manuscript of In Amber’s Wake.

Gitlin loved it, and the Leunens set to work writing the screenplay. The director and cast are yet to be announced, but Leunens confirmed that filming will take place in Aotearoa.

“It’s exciting to think of a production here: bringing New Zealand film to a wider audience," she said.

In Amber’s Wake will be available at Page & Blackmore from 14 February.