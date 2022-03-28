'Fantastic and well-deserved': Owner of farm where Power of the Dog was filmed delighted at Jane Campion's win

Jane Campion was named best director for the film. (Video first published on March 19, 2022)

South Island cinematic masterpiece The Power of the Dog failed to win the Oscar for best picture but the woman who runs the Central Otago station where it was filmed was delighted for Dame Jane Campion who won best director.

The period drama was primarily shot on sheep and beef farm Braeside, in Ida Valley, in 2020.

Philippa Pope who farms the 5500ha site with her partner Al McKnight and his brother Graeme, said Campion's award was “fantastic and well-deserved”.

Despite being a favourite for best picture, The Power of the Dog lost out to Coda.

READ MORE:

* Jane Campion wins best director Oscar

* Here are the biggest Oscars snubs of all time

* 'We don't need to be Hollywood': New Zealand's film industry under review



Pope was “devastated for the team”, but said “it doesn't take away from the movie”.

“It was a great experience to be part of and great to see our farm on the big screen,” she said.

As the Academy Award winners were announced, Pope followed the ceremony with friends.

“We've got bubbles and balloons and having a lovely time.”

Supplied Kiwi director Dame Jane Campion filming The Power of the Dog in Central Otago.

The Power of the Dog employed 328 crew, 290 extras and 28 cast members. Filming took place over 50 days, with 17 weeks of pre-production, said the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC).

In the film, Braeside doubles for Montana in the 1920s but the property’s selection came out of the blue, said Pope.

“We were just working in our sheep yard and a car stopped on the side of the road and a man got out, jumped the fence and said 'I'm a film scout, would you be interested in having a movie made on your farm?’

“It started from that. The filming part was actually quite quick, that was about six weeks, but they were on the property for six or seven months.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Fourth generation sheep and cattle farmer Al McKnight welcomed the cast and crew to the Central Otago farm.

During the run-up to the Oscars, Campion attracted negative headlines for her comments about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams at the Critics' Choice Awards.

“You are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to,” she said.

Asked whether Campion’s comments scuppered the film’s Oscar success, Pope said: “I hope not.”

The Power of the Dog was adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

Supplied The Power of the Dog “showed the land beautifully”, says Central Otago farmer Philippa Pope.

It was nominated for 12 Oscars, including the best original score, best editing and best cinematography.

Pope said it was disappointing Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner did not also win an Oscar.

“The cinematography was outstanding. It showed the land beautifully, every camera angle was beautiful.”

Despite the Oscar disappointment, The Power of the Dog has won a host of awards including two BAFTAS, three Golden Globes and Campion took the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival.