Bristow considers staying in New Zealand permanently

Jackie Bristow has been making the most of being back home in New Zealand.

Southland singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow is considering staying in New Zealand permanently following a two-year extended visit due to Covid-19.

Speaking on the release of her newest album Outsider, Bristow said her commitments in New Zealand, including the establishment of Song Catcher – a youth songwriting program she launched in 2021, had made her consider making New Zealand her base for the first time in 20 years.

“I’ve always been homesick for New Zealand, but it's hard when you’ve been away this long to imagine what life would be like, in a way I’ve been forced into it because of this lockdown,” she said

"I’m going [to the United States] in July for a few months, and then I’m coming back to New Zealand because my commitments are here now, and then I’ll take it from there.”

Bristow's time in New Zealand originally started out as an extended holiday in January 2020.

She’d just recorded the first half of Outsider from her base in Nashville, and expected to return from her trip refreshed and ready to complete the album.

A plethora of cancelled flights and a nation-wide lockdown made it clear a return to the United States would not be possible, so Bristow travelled to Auckland to finish her Americana album remotely.

Supplied Bristow has been keeping busy throughout New Zealand’s lockdowns, releasing two albums since the beginning of 2022.

Although without the usual “buzz” of a recording studio, the lockdown provided her with a unique opportunity to collaborate with artists such as Bonnie Raitt drummer Ricky Fataar and Norwegian duo Darling West.

“Everyone was connecting during that time, because everyone was used to working and touring, but the world was just standing still,” she said.

“In some ways, some magical things happened that we hadn’t planned.”

Outsider is a tribute to the American South, Bristow said, crafted over six years and inspired by her experience living in California, Texas and Nashville, Tenessee.

It may sound strange to be performing songs influenced by the Joshua Tree National Park and soul harmonies of Memphis in the rolling green hills of Southland, but for Bristow it felt quite natural.

“Americana has got country, it’s got folk, it’s got pop, it’s got roots. It’s sort of bringing all of that sound together,” she said.

“But I grew up singing that music in Gore, so it's been part of my musical influence this whole time.”

Supplied Bristow says Southlanders are "very loyal”, and is excited to bring her new album to her hometown of Gore in May.

Although loving her time back in New Zealand, Bristow admitted to missing the music industry and her international connections within the United States.

“I miss people understanding what it's like to devote your life to music ... people do understand in New Zealand, but it’s a smaller group. Over there [Nashville] it was the whole town,” she said.

“It's hard to have both, that's why I'm thinking if I’m based in New Zealand and go to America a few times a year I’ll still get that connection.”