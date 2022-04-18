Radio host Joe Cotton ecstatic about move to Invercargill

Radio host Joe Cotton, centre, is looking forward to her new job in Invercargill. She is pictured with More FM breakfast hosts Gretchen Bloomfield, left, (who is shifting to Christchurch) and Steve Broad.

Radio personality and former Pop Stars icon Joe Cotton is ecstatic about moving to Invercargill, so much so that she’s hinted a TrueBliss reunion at any Southland pub that will have them.

“I’m just so excited, I just want to get down there and experience everything ... I’ve been practising my Wagon Wheel.”

Cotton has lived in Auckland for more than two decades, but will shift to Invercargill at the end of April for a role as More FM Southland breakfast host opposite Steve Broad, who has been a close friend of Cotton's for over 16 years.

“Steve is an amazing singer ... Steve and Joe is going to be a band, he doesn’t know it yet, but I will force him,” she laughed.

READ MORE:

* Additional capital spend required for Invercargill's museum redevelopment

* Teresa Giudice reveals if she's met boyfriend Louie's ex-wife

* New York Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over anti-protest article



In preparation for the role, Cotton was sent to Southland for two weeks to figure out if Invercargill would be a good fit for her.

It took her just a day to confirm the move.

“I was just like ‘yes! 100 per cent yes already!’” she said.

Auckland was awesome, she said, but after two years of on-and-off lockdowns both she and husband Daniel Shields were ready for a change of pace.

“It’s just so nice. We were just walking around Queens Park and everybody was saying “hey” and “how are you?”, and we are very much those people as well. I love that about Southland.”

The construction of a new CBD block as well as a new hotel and its associated new restaurants and bars, had been a strong incentive for them to move given Shield’s works in hospitality.

But mostly the move to Southland felt like she was “going home”, despite never living in the region.

“I’m Canadian, so I roll my ‘R’s’, and cheese is my favourite food group, so I’m excited to try all the cheese rolls. I feel like if I live in Invercargill, I’ll just fit in.”

Haana Howard/Dominion Post True Bliss singing the New Zealand National Anthem before the Bledisloe Cup Final in 2000. Pictured Megan Alatini, left, Joe Cotton, Kerri Harper and Erika Takacs. Cotton has teased the possibility of pub reunions in Southland following her move. [File Photo]

The past year has been hectic for Cotton, in 2021 she was a contestant on Masked Singer NZ and was involved in the second season of Pop Stars, a revision of the 1999 reality television series that shot her to fame as a member of girl band True Bliss.

“It [the new season] was very, very different, when we started we were the first in that Entertainment reality TV space,” she said.

“Everyone from that point on knew they would be getting recognised and knew what to expect. We were going in blind.”

The best part of the experience had been bonding with fellow members of the pop band, the majority of whom currently lived in Auckland.

Cotton would be hosting a going-away party for the group, and expected them to visit her regularly.

“So if anyone wants to hire True Bliss to play, we’ll be here.”