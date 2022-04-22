Arts events in the Wellington region - April 22-25

Kate JasonSmith brings to life the tale of her mother’s life in I'll Tell You This For Nothing, part of the double bill His/Herstory at Circa Theatre

Anzac Day provides us with another long weekend and included in the arts events is a double-bill at Circa based on war experiences and an Anzac-themed music performance.

His/Herstory

Circa Theatre, until May 14, Tues – Thurs 7.30pm, Fri & Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm, $54

A double bill. In ‘I’ll Tell You This for Nothing’, Kate JasonSmith​ brings to life the dramatic and often humorous tale of her mother’s life. Sent to the front lines on D-Day, Phyllis’s hospital followed the battles through Europe and finally to the liberation of Belsen. ‘Milord Goffredo’ is Jan Bolwell’s dynamic re-creation of her father Geoffrey’s WWII exploits – a Dunedin butcher who became ‘a bloody legend’ in a small northern Italian town, where he lived in a cave for two years after twice escaping from his German captors. Tickets: Circa.co.nz

Tiny Dog

BATS Theatre, April 22, 9:30pm, $20

Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s fierce new improv company Tiny Dog will be bringing you fast and loose improvised comedy. Come along for a night of some of Wellington’s most top-of-their-game comedians at their most silly. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Gold Nugget Pawn Shop

The Rogue and Vagabond, April 22, 9pm, free

Led by Daniel Hayles, Gold Nugget Pawn Shop is a toast to the New Orleans greats - Dr John, Kermit Ruffins, Professor Longhair, Louis Prima ... you get the idea! Gold Nugget Pawn Shop will make your feet work with their infectious rhythms and tight three-part harmonies.

Timberrr...!

Circa Theatre, until April 23, 8pm $25–$54.

A classic comedy about deforestation. Three actors play 18 characters in this physical comedy, featuring horse riding, competitive wood chopping, a town dance, two world wars, and tons of heart. Written by Damon Andrews, co-creator and director of ‘Wheeler’s Luck’, and Matt Chamberlain, creator of ‘The Anthony Wilding Story’. Tickets: circa.co.nz

SUPPLIED When Booty Calls is back for a second season at BATS Theatre.

When Booty Calls: The Rebooty

BATS Theatre, until April 30, 7pm, $22

‘When Booty Calls’ is a pirate-themed slapstick romantic-comedy theatre show. Previously praised as a “rude pantomime”, the show is back for a highly anticipated second season. With sultry action-heroines, fresh punchlines and thrilling fight choreography. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Maximum Benefit

BATS Theatre, April 23, 9:30pm, $20

‘Maximum Benefit’ is a two-person improv comedy show featuring two best pals Max Porozny and Ben Jardine. The duo are back for their final shows of 2022 and ready to take audiences on a completely improvised comedy journey through the interweaving lives of made-up characters and stories. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Destination Mars

Te Papa Tongarewa, until April 25, $25

Destination Mars wraps up this weekend so don’t miss your last chance to rocket the whole family into outer space at Destination Mars. The theatrical, interactive space mission is part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts. Tickets: ticketmaster

Songwriters Showcase #40

Moon1, 167 Riddiford St Newtown, April 24, 6pm

The show features: O Juliet, Payton Morete and Terry Shore.

Poetry at the Fringe

Fringe Bar, April 24, 4pm

Our first programme for 2022 (after yet another Covid-induced hiatus) is Open Mike for the whole programme. Spoken word and music items welcomed. Whether you're a listener or a performer, come along to enjoy the wonderful diversity and depth of talent this programme will showcase.

The Spirit of ANZAC

St Mary of the Angels, April 25, 2pm, Free

Organist Martin Setchell will present a programme showcasing works which reflect the importance of Anzac day. People whose politics, beliefs and aspirations are widely different can share a genuine sorrow at the loss of so many lives in war, and respect and gratitude for those who have and are enduring warfare on behalf of their country.

Music for organ

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, April 27, 12:15pm, koha

Music by Antonio Valente, Reincken, Thalben-Ball, Gustav Holst and more. Masks are needed. No vaccine passes required.

Art Exhibition : ‘Autumn’

1 Queens Wharf, Until May 8, free

Check the wonderful art at the Academy Galleries on our fantastic waterfront. On show and for sale are works by artists from all over New Zealand, and it’s not just paintings. There’s nearly everything you can imagine immersing yourself in.

The Show Must Go On

1st floor, 37 Courtenay Place, until May 28, Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 11am-2pm, free

This exhibition of music images largely consists of high-quality black and white images printed using the traditional silver gelatin process by top New Zealand printer Jenny Tomlin.