How to win New Zealand's richest short story competition

Don’t fluff about – start with a bang if you want a chance to win the Sargeson Prize, New Zealand’s richest short story competition. You'll also need to craft believable characters and possess a strong, clear “writing voice”.

That’s the advice of celebrated New Zealand author and chief judge Dame Fiona Kidman OBE.

Named for acclaimed New Zealand writer Frank Sargeson, the annual award sponsored by the University of Waikato was established in 2019 by creative writing lecturer and author Catherine Chidgey.

Each year the prize pool grows and this year the first prize in the open division is worth $10,000.

READ MORE:

* Life in a conservative family inspires winning yarn in Sargeson Prize short story competition

* Sunday Star-Times short story competition boosted with more prize money, new categories

* Writer's 'artistry' lands her top prize in Sunday Star-Times short story competition

* Winning Sunday Star-Times short story competition 'launched my career'



The competition also aims to encourage young writers. The winner of the secondary schools division will receive $500 and a one-week summer writing residency at the University of Waikato, including accommodation, meals and mentoring.

“It is an important prize, and I am very happy to be involved with it,” Kidman said.

“I don't believe there are absolute rules to short story writing. I think to have a clearly established theme, a central idea is important. If people are asking advice about writing a short story I would say don't have too many characters – you can clutter a story quickly. Hear the voice, listen to your own voice, understand your characters. If there is an interesting beginning it does help.”

The competition attracted almost 850 entries in the open division and 150 in the secondary schools division last year.

Unsplash The Sargeson Prize writing competition closes on June 30. Last year it attracted almost 850 entries in the open division.

Citing “rule-breaking” Canadian author Alice Munro as a favourite, Kidman said it was important the arc of a short story should have “some point of conflict”.

“Whether that is inner or with the world around, there should be some point of conflict – I like something to happen. Above all the thing is to listen to your own story telling voice.”

She added the award acknowledged the “wonderful history of short story writers” in New Zealand.

“This prize is named in honour of Frank Sargeson who was one of our pioneers of the short story. The writer Catherine Chidgey has been instrumental in getting this started and grand for her because I think it represents the generosity of spirit which I like to think is amongst our writers,” Kidman said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fiona Sussman, a writer who grew up during the apartheid era in South Africa, is the overall winner of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards for 2018.

“Sargeson demonstrated that in quite a significant way. He was known as a person who supported other writers and this is something I like about this prize. Aside from the generous prize which is wonderful for a writer to pick up, I like the idea that this is writers working for writers.”

Stories can be up to 5000 words in the open division, and up to 3000 words in the secondary school category.

The winning stories from each category will be published online on ReadingRoom, the literary arm of Newsroom, managed by journalist and author Steve Braunias.

Entries for the Sargeson Prize close June 30, 2022. There is no entry fee and stories are limited to one per person.