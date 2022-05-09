My Wellington: A place where people are kind and embrace new ideas

Leanne Wickham​ is the director of Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt. She has 20 years' experience working in the heritage, art and performing arts industry in institutions such as Capital E Event and Exhibition Centre for Children, Petone Settlers Museum, and the Dowse Art Museum. She has been director of the suburban arts centre for eight years. She lives in Akatarawa, with her husband and three children, four chickens, three geese and a dog called Gypsy.

What part of the Wellington region do you live in, and why?

We live in Upper Hutt. We moved from Petone 10 years ago and were feeling pretty cooped up in a small section (and our 10-year-old son was spending too much time biking around town) so we decided to get some land. We yearned for open space, so we drew a one-hour drive circle around central Wellington and started looking. Akatarawa Road was one of the region’s magical ‘Sunday drives’ and we fell in love with the spot instantly. It’s an hour from Wellington City, (and all the arts and culture we love), an hour from Waikanae beaches and an hour from wineries in the Wairarapa.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is….

My favourite place in Upper Hutt would have to be the best little art centre in New Zealand, Whirinaki Whare Taonga. In the space of a year, we have had dinosaur and McCahon exhibitions, shown James Nairn watercolours as well as Lego, and in a couple of weeks we share 50 famous handbags from private Italian collections. The support we get for our centre is huge. I’m not born here but have come to love this little village nestled in the valley, mostly because the people are kind and get in behind new ideas and new things.

A hidden gem in my hood is….

Upper Hutt is full of them. But I’m going to say it’s a gold mine for op shops. My husband and I collect antique and second-hand treasures, and after travelling around Aotearoa, we often find the best gems right here in our hood. Take Me Back on Main Street is amazing, there is this awesome second-hand record store, Save Mart down the road and many more. Just last week we got a beautiful hand-painted 1890s platter for $4.

Ross Giblin Leanne Wickham enjoys spending time picnicking near Te Awa Kairangi.

The perfect Saturday morning in Upper Hutt is....

Head down to Te Awa Kairangi (the glistening waters). It isn’t called that for no reason and in the early morning sun, its waters do sparkle and shine. A city with a river running through it is refreshing. I much prefer rivers than the sea. There is less mess and wind, and you can actually have a picnic without sand in a sandwich.

Ross Giblin Leanne Wickham has worked in a range of institutions including Capital E Event and Exhibition Centre, and the Dowse Museum.

Not many people know this about Upper Hutt but....

It is home to some historic sites that are unique to the region. Tucked away on Fergusson Drive is Golder Cottage​, one of the oldest remaining pioneer homes in New Zealand, that you can still visit. Here in this tiny two-bedroom cottage, 12 children were born to Henry and Jane Golder.

Down the road is the Upper Hutt Blockhouse, again a historic landmark that hides behind Heretaunga College (of all places), on its original site and one the only remaining American stockades in the country. Apparently, the local militia built it in the early 1860s, as they were worried they would get attacked by local Māori.

Stuff Golder Cottage, a pioneer museum in Upper Hutt is a hidden gem.

My guilty pleasure in Wellington City is to go to….

The Library Bar​ on Courtenay Place. We have this annual family tradition where we have a family holiday in Wellington city.Once a year we have a three to four-night stay in central Wellington on Cuba Street. Funny I know, seeing as we live only an hour away. We explore the city, walk the waterfront and all the lights, visit the galleries and discover new eateries, but the Library Bar remains one of the favourites.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is Leanne Wickham’s nomination for Wellingtonian of the Year.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be….

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. His quiet leadership, commitment and careful management of the Covid-19 pandemic was so endearing. I know for many people in this country his friendly face in the 1pm updates saw many of us through some worrisome times. He was a blessing.