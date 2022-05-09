From the Netflix opener to iPhone clicks, this is the digital soundtrack of our lives

From Messenger to Tinder, this is the digital soundtrack to our lives.

Did you ever yearn for the You’ve Got Mail sound to ping from your inbox, a la the eponymous Meg Ryan/Tom Hanks flick from 1998?

How about the classic Nokia ringtone? The swoosh of an email sent on your first iPhone?

This is the digital soundtrack of our lives.

Supplied These are the digital sounds of our lives.

Let’s go back to where it all began with these 10 nostalgic sounds.

The dial-up sound

Nothing triggers a millennial like the sound of a 56kbps dial-up modem connecting. The anticipation of getting online was sometimes too exciting to bear.

READ MORE:

* Pixel smartphone 'burn in' could burn Google

* Facebook Messenger doubles down on bots, after slow start

* Kindle users: Go update your device right now



Listening to it objectively, it’s 30 seconds of aural hell.

Yet it sends chills down your spine wondering what was awaiting you (and your giant family-room PC) on the other side.

The Windows start up sound

Windows 95 left a long legacy.

The Start button is still iconic today, as is the Save button (does Gen Z even know that image is a 3.5-inch floppy disk?)

Of course, the Windows 95 start up sound is epic. It was such a friendly and polite way to greet us before we waited patiently for five minutes for our computer towers to stop whirring violently.

The SEGA sound

The SEGA Master System, or Mega Drive, was probably the first video game console you ever laid your hands on. Before Fortnite, before Grand Theft Auto, even before Lara Croft, there was Alex the Kid and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Few sounds in childhood made us more excited than – sing it with me – Sey-gahhhh!

The MSN Messenger alert sound

How it was possible to spend all day long with your friends at school, only to rush home to log on to MSN Messenger and chat to them all night, is a mystery 1990s and 2000s kids don’t know how to answer.

What did we even talk about?

Regardless, that IM alert sound is seared in our minds. How exciting, someone messaged me! Bonus points go to anyone that preceded MSN Messenger with ICQ and the iconic sound of a naughty child.

The HBO opening

More than 20 years on, we are still reminded that we’re about to watch an HBO show with the easily-identifiable opening sound.

Known as the “Static Angel”, many of us first heard it at the beginning of Sex and the City (followed immediately by SATC’s jazzy theme tune). Still in use today – although it got an update in 2017 – this sound tells us one thing. We’re about to watch seriously high-quality television.

The Blackberry ringtone

If your first phone call wasn’t on a Nokia, it was on a Blackberry. The quintessential ringtone for professionals, Blackberry’s factory sound (called Spirit) made all of us feel like Wall Street bankers when our mums rang us.

Years later, we reheard it on House of Cards whenever Frank Underwood got a dodgy call.

iPhone keyboard clicks

iPhone first launched in 2007, but wasn’t really available in New Zealand until the 3G version came out a year later. For anyone wealthy enough to buy one ($1000 was a lot to spend on a phone back then), the keyboard clicks sound was rarely turned off.

In fact, that sound was almost a status symbol to strangers; a signal of how cool and tech-forward you were. iPhone keyboard clicks were often followed by the Apple “email sent” swoosh, which is still in use today.

The Skype ringing sound

Skype has been all-but-obliterated by Zoom, despite basically being the same thing.

Way before WFH life was upon us, Skyping was mostly for catching up with friends and video-calling international business colleagues. Skype had a unique waiting sound when you placed a call, which most of us now associate with the anticipation of seeing an old face we miss terribly.

The Tinder match sound

Considering Tinder came out in 2012, its “match” sound is surprisingly retro. It could be an original MSN Messenger or ICQ alert; something straight out of the year 2000. Regardless, swiping right and getting a match with a potential lover creates excitement.

That is enhanced by the inimitable sound Tinder makes to tell you a hook-up is in the works. OG online daters from the queer community will have first been exposed to the equally-retro Grindr sound.

The Netflix sound

What’s the most common tech sound in your life today? It’s probably the Netflix opening drums, which have been around for more than half a decade. Ready to lose four hours of your life in Scandi Noir?

Those drums are what you hear every 50 minutes until you finally decide (at 2am) it’s time to go to sleep.

Are these the best iconic digital sounds? Are there any we’ve missed? Tell us in the comments below!