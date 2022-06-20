Auzzie band Midnight Oil add New Plymouth date to final NZ tour

Midnight Oil will play four shows in New Zealand in September 2022.

A conversation at a climate conference may have helped to secure New Plymouth a spot in Midnight Oil rock history.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom met Peter Garrett, lead singer and former environment minister for Australia, at the Just Transition summit in Taranaki in 2019.

“I suggested it would be good if he came back with the band,” Holdom said.

The Auzzie rockers have now added New Plymouth as the last stop on their final New Zealand tour, which takes place in September.

READ MORE:

* Midnight Oil announce 'final' New Zealand tour, Resist

* L.A.B to play New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands for the third year in a row this summer

* Taranaki ready to lead on move from oil and gas, says mayor



It will be the first time the band has played in the city.

Holdom said it was great to be welcoming international artists back after a tough few years with Covid.

The band’s show, at the TSB Stadium, will be “a treat for old school rockers and great shot in the arm for our economy”, he said.

Tour publicist Heidi Ettema said there were a number of factors that contributed to New Plymouth being added to the tour.

“I have no doubt that conversation would have helped too. It’s great that it’s happening, and I’ve heard the mayor is a big fan.”

The band is currently on tour across North America.

“These final shows have been amazing, part celebration and reunion with our audience and part the catharsis of an Oils show at full blast, and we cannot wait to bring them to life one last time in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Thanks for bearing with us, and we’ll see you on the road,” Garrett said in a statement.

Resist the final album was released in February of this year and debuted at #16 on the NZ Top 40.

It is Midnight Oil’s 15th studio release since 1978.

In the four decades since, they have created a string of classic tracks including Beds Are Burning, I Don’t Wanna Be The One and Power & The Passion.

The tour will embrace best practices for emission reductions and offsetting as carbon pollution is a cause close to the band’s heart.

A portion of proceeds will be set aside for organisations seeking to elevate the threat posed by the climate crisis.

After postponing their tour dates from earlier this year, Midnight Oil will bring their ‘Resist’: The Final Tour to Christchurch Arena on Thursday, September 1, Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, September 3, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on Tuesday, September 6, and TSB Stadium New Plymouth on Thursday, September 8.

Tickets for New Plymouth go on sale 11am June 23. All other shows are on sale now.