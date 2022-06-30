Star Trek actor John Cho beamed across New Zealand for 18 months

John Cho and Mia Isacc star in the Amazon Prime Video movie Don't Make Me Go, which was filmed in New Zealand.

When movie star John Cho’s family misses New Zealand, they put on his latest film Don’t Make Me Go to take in the Kiwi landscapes.

The Star Trek actor spent 18 months in New Zealand filming science fiction show Cowboy Bebop for Netflix and the Amazon Studios film Don’t Make Me Go, which is available for streaming on Prime Video from July 15.

The American actor was working in New Zealand between July 2019 until late last year, meaning he weathered the Covid-19 pandemic in this country with his wife and two children.

“It was a really special time for me and my family. We felt so welcomed and taken care of and we are counting the days until we can come back,’’ he told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Move over Wellywood, it's time for ... Christywood?

* Christchurch motorways to be closed for major Amazon movie production

* Hollywood film shot in Christchurch in 1950s – and in a fake NZ in a US studio

* Hollywood actor John Cho spotted as major movie filmed in Christchurch



STACY SQUIRES Hollywood actor John Cho is in Christchurch for the filming of Don't Make Me Go.

“I’m really thankful that was the country we were in during that tumultuous time and I will always treasure our time in New Zealand and the friendships I formed there.”

Cho starred as Sulu in the recent Star Trek movies, Harold in the Harold and Kumar comedy film franchise and voiced a character on the cartoon American Dad!.

Don’t Make Me Go is a road trip movie directed by Hannah Marks about Max, played by Cho, taking his teenaged daughter Wally, played by Mia Isacc, on a road trip from California to New Orleans. The film also stars Kiwi performers Jemaine Clement and Josh Thomson.

New Zealand landscapes and locations stand in for America, with Canterbury’s new motorways becoming freeways, a Christchurch suburb being transformed into Los Angeles, and a burger shaped restaurant on Main South Rd starring as a roadside diner.

Supplied Cho filming Don't Make Me Go in New Zealand last year.

“It does feel like Mia and I and Hannah went on a road trip across New Zealand and this is our home video of our time there,’’ Cho said.

“When we miss New Zealand we can put that on. We have watched Lord of the Rings in our house to revisit New Zealand. There are very few people who can put on a movie as their home movie, so I feel very special.”

He said transforming Christchurch motorways into American freeways presented some challenges.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cho filming Don’t Make Me Go in central Christchurch last year.

“That was the part of the movie I was nervous about shooting in New Zealand. Obviously, we drive on the other side of the road in the United States.

“It was a logistical feat to shut down the freeway. We had trouble getting cars with the steering wheel on the left hand side and we had to fill the freeway, so what they did was cover the steering wheels on the other vehicles with a black tarp so you can’t see them. Then the passenger was holding a fake steering wheel and pretending to drive.

“That’s how we pulled that off in New Zealand.”

Brendon Thorne Cho at Star Trek Beyond’s Australian premiere in July 2016 in Sydney.

Cho said he was working for most of his time in New Zealand, but did get to experience Hot Water Beach on Coromandel Peninsula during a weekend getaway.

“It was like one of the eight wonders of the world.

“You would go from a Jacuzzi that you dug in the beach and then sprint to the icy cold water and then come back. I couldn’t believe I was sitting there.

“I would love to go back and my family would love to go back. We miss the people.”