A nude 62-year-old reveals the sexual older woman is our biggest taboo.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star in the movie Good luck to you, Leo Grande.

It says a lot about our culture that the first thing I do when asked to write about a new movie is type ‘Emma Thompson nude” into my search engine.

Or perhaps it actually says more about me, a woman in my 40s so unaccustomed to seeing a fully naked woman in her 60s that I leap at the chance to look at this one.

Regardless, it’s awful to admit that what I was expecting wasn’t what I found, both in the picture and my reaction to it. Whereas I’d shamefully gone looking for a chuckle or a cringe I looked awhile and did neither.

There she was: full-frontal and bare as the day she was born. Glorious.

Stuff Emma Thompson says her nude scene was the hardest in her decades-long career.

What does say plenty about our society and culture is that Thompson’s nude scene is the main topic of talk about Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, a film that delves into myriad aspects of sex and the human condition.

While the comments and conversations that I’ve seen tend not to be salacious or critical they do prove themes of sex workers, elusive orgasms and regrets about motherhood pale into comparison with those most taboo of subjects; the older woman’s body and sexuality.

Thompson’s character Nancy Stokes is a former religious schoolteacher whose spent decades being a dutiful mother and wife. Recently widowed and having never had an orgasm, she hires Leo Grande, a much younger sex worker played by Irish actor Daryl McCormack, to experience all the pleasure she’s been denied in a lifetime of sexual repression.

“She’s made the most extraordinary decision to do something very unusual, brave, and revolutionary,” Thompson said about her character.

The pair meet four times in a hotel room and it’s there this much talked about scene takes place. In it, Nancy stands alone at a full length mirror then disrobes, her gaze utterly impartial as she appraises and touches her body.

After special preview screenings from August 10, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will screen in select cinemas nationwide from August 18.

Despite the uncommon nudity it’s that objective way in which she looks at herself that’s perhaps most startling about the scene. Thompson told The Washington Post that’s just what she was going for.

“It’s easier for people to feel neutral about their body than it is for them to go “I love my body”. That, I think, is really helpful. And it’s something that you can sort of practice on your own. “

Thompson has only appeared nude a couple of times in her decades-long career and has said this scene was her most difficult: "It's very challenging to be nude at 62.”

The film’s director Sophie Hyde also disrobed to rehearse with the Thompson and McCormack, and tells me over Zoom that she thinks every body is beautiful.

I admitted to her both my search for, and reaction to, the nude image and she wasn’t surprised. After all, the bodies we see on screen always look similar and when we do see something other than thin, youthful forms they’re presented as exceptions.

“It just shows you how rare it is to see untreated bodies. We’re not treating or adjusting her body to try and fit it into an ideal. That’s what’s unusual, and to do it in a way that’s not shocking.”

As for the way Nancy looks at her body, Hyde says it speaks volumes about how women have learned to judge themselves; we’ve been taught our bodies value is in how it looks to other people and not ourselves.

“We look with objectification at our bodies and that’s really sad.”

Emma Thompson: "It's easier for people to feel neutral about their body than it is for them to go "I love my body"."

Hyde made a pact with Thompson and McCormack promising that not only could they ask for anything to be removed during the editing process, they could decide at any time not to shoot something they’d previously agreed to.

“It’s about constant and enthusiastic consent. That consistency and feeling that you have to constantly keep giving it. You can't just say yes once.”

The issue of consent plays out in much the same way throughout the movie. From the moment they meet Leo asks for permission to kiss Nancy on the cheek and continues to ask every time he touches her. Nancy eventually follows suit, doing the same to him.

Consent is not only critically important, the movie makes clear, it’s also really sexy. And it works both ways as we see in one early scene where when Nancy gets in a flap about having bought Leo, he assures her that’s not the case.

“I choose to do this, you haven't bought me you've bought my service I set a price and you agreed. I'm not being exploited.”

Hyde says although there’s plenty of work still to be done, younger people have cottoned on to the importance of consent much easier than older people.

“That we’re so afraid of it means we’ve been rejecting each other's signals for a long time. It’s just respect and wanting someone to have a great time. We know the line and if we don't then we need to talk about it a lot more.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis dared to reprise their roles 23 years after Sex and the City.

There’s no doubt that’s the case but most of the current talking is about that nude scene.

While Thompson has been lauded for her “bravery” in playing Nancy, other actors haven’t received such warm responses for their portrayals of sexually active older women.

When the 2021 series of And Just Like That reunited Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis 23 years after the original Sex and the City the women were criticised for their grey hair, potential cosmetic surgery and the apparent sin of looking older.

“I know what I look like, I have no choice”, Parker told Vogue at the time,“ What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?”

A 2020 study by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media suggests that yeah, that’s exactly what’s expected of older women actors.

After examining top-grossing films it found women over the age of 50 were less likely to be cast in a main role and were often depicted to be lonely and depressed. The roles they did get were also less likely to appear in a sex scene; characters under 50 trumped them by three times in the number of sex scenes portrayed.

Catherine Fowler says while more parts are being written for older women actors, they’re still rare and the sexuality of the characters they play is often trivialised.

“They suffer from a double erasing; they’re not men and they're not young.”

Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate. Bancroft turned 36 just a few weeks after it was released and the film caused controversy due to her sex scenes as an "older woman". Hoffman was 30.

Fowler is the head of Otago University’s Media, Film and Communications and believes the importance of the Leo Grande movie is its realist genre, unlike the glamorous Sex and the City.

Even so, she says we’ve got to get away from sensationalising Thompson’s nudity and instead think about the older female body being taken seriously.

“Ageing female bodies are everywhere in the media but celebrity bodies are subject to a form of policing. They’re the bodies that have to be age accountable in ways that male counterparts aren’t.”

As for the movies other themes like the regrets of motherhood and relation of sex to intimacy, Fowler has noticed a pattern in recent films and serials portraying women more realistically.

“The cynical part of me says cinema has realised there’s an audience out there but maybe circularly the audience has realised they want to see more of these stories.

“Perhaps its inevitable. The strongest feminist voice from the 70s is an older voice now, therefore it's turning to thinking about the third age.”

Sarah Riley, a professor in critical health psychology, says that when it comes to women in that third age –loosely defined as the period between middle and old age – the thinking that’s being done by much of society is pretty grim.

“Research looking into how doctors talk about sex with their older female patients found they just don’t talk about it at all.”

What’s even worse is that’s set against a ridiculous societal backdrop that considers the idea of an older woman having sex disgusting. Fortunately though, the women themselves don’t agree.

Riley studied how sexually active older women thought of their own sexual attractiveness and although the responses differed the result was heartening.

“There was a feeling now they were older they were reaching out to relationships on their own terms and that was empowering.”

These were women who were getting married when feminism was in its infancy and many who found themselves in unsatisfying and/or domineering relationships were expected to just put up with it.

“Now they’re exploring their sexuality as a full person, not a half.”

That exploring may be done a bit differently than their younger counterparts but older women are still enjoying casual partnerships and experimentation: “just with less Tindering and more within romantic relationships.”

Ultimately, Riley would like to see a shift both in the conversations we have and the media we see so it's easier for women to feel good about ourselves.

“Perhaps we could then not focus on our bodies so much and just be in them. Wouldn’t that be radical?”

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will open in select cinemas nationwide on August 18.