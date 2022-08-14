Chasing wild horses and cowboy dreams with Clint Randell

Clint Randell is a TV host who lives in Auckland with his wife, Jaime, and children Cameron, 7, and Ty, 5.

He will host the reality TV show, Heartbreak Island, screening on ThreeNow and is currently on screens as host of the singing competition, The Masked Singer. He also recently co-hosted Dancing with the Stars.

I wish 10 years ago I knew… That you’re not going to impress people all the time. I’m really good at not worrying about that now. But 10 years ago, I was trying to please everyone. There was a year when I moved from a Christian radio station to Mai FM and The Edge. When I got to The Edge, I was allowed a very long leash and not everyone was happy about that.

I wish I could swap lives with… John Mayer. My wife would probably leave me for him in a heartbeat. We watched him live in 2015 and playing music like that would be a dream. In our house, he’s easily our most listened to Spotify artist.

That’s closely followed by swapping lives with a professional footballer. I play football each Saturday in the Mount Albert Ponsonby division one league. We’re in there for as long as our bodies and our wives will let us.

I wish everyday I could eat… Watermelon. Give me anything with watermelon in it. My daughter is cut from the same cloth. She’s always disappointed she can’t have watermelon for her birthday party because her birthday falls in winter.

Rens D/Unsplash Watermelon would be at the top of Clint’s desert island rider.

The person I wish was on a banknote is… That would be my Dad, John. My brother and I have been given all the opportunities we have had because of how hard he has worked. He’s retired but he still helps us a lot. He helped me renovate my house. He’d be pretty chuffed if he ended up on a banknote.

The noise I never wish to hear again is… the kids song, Gummy Bear, which is done Gangnam-style. My little guy hops in the car and he wants to take control of Spotify and play it over and over. Our kids love music and they’re starting to take charge of the music and tell us what they like. I’m pretty tired of that one.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with… Jeff Probst, the host of American Survivor. I’m obsessed with that show. I’ve watched all 42 seasons. He runs it, produces it and works behind the scenes. I’d love to rack his brains about how he prepares and delivers each episode. I’d talk his ear off. I interviewed him once for The Edge and we talked for half an hour. He even asked me what I would do to improve the show.

ROBERT VOETS/CBS Clint’s ultimate TV host idol, Jeff Probst.

If I could live anywhere else… It would be in a cowboy town in America, such as Montana or Wyoming. Jaime and I always joked about moving to a country ranch in America and putting the kids in school. Years ago, we did a wild horse drive for a week there where we pushed wild horses through the mountains.

I’ve gone so far to search for whether one of the ranches might need a ranch hand for three months, where you work in exchange for accommodation and food. I could do that between TV shows. We could take off and have an experience and do something completely different.

I wish New Zealand was more… Friendly and supportive. We’re very quick to try to squash and belittle something or someone. The New Zealand version of a show is always going to be critiqued with a different stick than the Australian or American version.

We also don’t put Kiwi artists on the same pedestal as international ones. We get very excited when Kiwis such as Taika (Waititi) do well on the international stage but it’s the middle space I’m talking about. I think we should celebrate more things Kiwi, and start supporting those on the world stage.

Clint’s quick shots

AUTUMN or SPRING

OCEAN OR FOREST

COOK OR GARDEN

CITY HOLIDAY or ROAD TRIP

NIGHT OUT or NIGHT IN

SUNRISE OR SUNSET

CHEESE OR CHOCOLATE

CALL or TEXT

DOG or CAT

HOME OR TRAVEL

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

INSTAGRAM or FACEBOOK

SLEEP IN or EARLY NIGHT

RADIO or TELEVISION