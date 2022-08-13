What Sandi Toksvig will be asking the crowd in her upcoming Kiwi tour

Sandi Toksvig will head to our shores in December 2022 for her debut comedy tour, performing in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland.

TV host, comedian, political animal; Sandi Toksvig is happy to have a go at anything - and more often than not, succeed. Ahead of a New Zealand tour, she tells Emma Day she has no intention of stopping any time soon.

As television’s current purveyor of quite interesting facts, Sandi Toksvig is quick to proffer one about herself.

“I have a magic shoulder,” the QI host reveals over Zoom from her rural England home, still wet-haired from the shower. “I think I bore children to tears because if I put one on this shoulder,” she says, tapping her left side, “they go straight to sleep.”

The broadcaster, writer and activist is divulging her child-whispering abilities due to the fact she’s being co-interviewed by my 9-month-old son.

“You wouldn’t find a more sympathetic person than me,” Toksvig, a mother of three as well as a grandmother, assures graciously after I apologise that childcare fell through unexpectedly. “The other day I was, weirdly, present while a lamb was born and I picked it up and it went to sleep. So it must be me - I must give off a dull vibe.”

But anyone familiar with the Denmark-born and globally bred broadcaster’s work will know that not to be true.

A women’s equality campaigner, political party co-founder, comedian, TV host, podcaster and author of more than 20 books, her CV manages to marry two rare qualities: prolific and often profound. But are there any avenues she is yet to explore, after more than 30 years in the business?

“Oh, always, I wake up every day with new excitement about something,” Toksvig, 64, enthuses from her spare room, to which she has been relegated thanks to the “20 builders downstairs”.

Supplied What does Toksvig think about the future of Gen Z? “I love the next generation... if they could just get off their effing phones and actually talk to each other, we’ll be off and running.”

“My wife’s got a rule in the house that I’m not allowed to have a new idea until she’s had a cup of tea. I’m endlessly excited about life, still, and there’s so much I want to do. I want to go back to university and do my PhD, I’ve got a million books and plays I want to write, a million ideas for projects. Probably, on my deathbed, I’ll be going ‘ooh, and why don’t we …’.”

One upcoming project on her to-do list is Sandi Toksvig Live!, a series of comedy shows that will mark her New Zealand touring debut. Blending little-known facts, jokes, games and endearing vignettes, the former Great British Bake Off host vows that each of her three local performances will be bespoke.

“About a third of the show is the audience talking to me. I ask what they did during lockdowns, did anybody change their life, and people tell me the most astonishing things,” Toksvig says.

“With a theatre show, it’s that group of people at that time in that place; it’s completely unique.

Supplied Toksvig with Noel Fielding on The Great British Bake Off.

“I also always look at the history and the women in the places that I go. I want to talk about Nancy Wake, the great war heroine. I want to talk about writer Katherine Mansfield. So there’s always a section where I talk about amazing women of the particular place where I am.”

That keen interest in local women’s achievements resulted in Toksvig finding herself in an unexpected location during her last visit to New Zealand.

“I did a slightly mad thing because I like to be spontaneous,” she says, reminiscing about her appearance at the Auckland Writers Festival in 2014.

“I read about a women’s boxing match, taking place as a means to prevent domestic violence, in a town south of Rotorua and I thought, ‘I’d like to go to that’. They had men with their tops off doing the numbers, like they normally have pretty girls going around, and it was this wonderful town that made this tremendous effort. They had this problem with domestic violence and what they did was they gave women the confidence to stand up for themselves.”

Toksvig hopes to take in more of the country’s history during her coming trip, with plans to visit Wellington’s Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

"The suffragette Frances Parker, she was incredible and the medal given to her by the WSPU [Women’s Social and Political Union] in Britain is in that collection, I would love to go and see that.”

Time allowing, she also wishes to take in Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens, thanks to a habit inherited from her late father, prominent Danish journalist Claus Toksvig.

“He always used to try and find something that was Danish-related, whatever story he was doing. I remember when he was doing Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa sang and he discovered that her earrings had been made by a Danish jeweller,” she says.

“I have discovered that there’s a tree in Christchurch that was planted in 1863 to mark the marriage of Prince Albert and Princess Alexandra of Denmark, and I was named after the latter. My dad will, in heaven, be going, ‘yep, she found the Danish connection’.”

Getty Images Sandi Toksvig addressing protesters in Trafalgar Square, London, during the Womenâs March on January 21, 2017.

Indeed, her life appears to be littered with curious coincidences. The prime example? While accompanying her father on his work as a foreign correspondent, a young Toksvig held the hand of Neil Armstrong's secretary at Nasa Mission Control in Houston during the 1969 Moon landing.

It is no wonder she makes an intimidating first interviewee for me, after almost a year of nappies and bottles, but she is abashed when I express this.

“Look at me, I’ve got wet hair, I’m trying to deal with builders, it’s just life, just people.”

To her credit, 20 minutes with Toksvig, despite her many accolades and first class Cambridge degree, feels like a chat with a friend. Peppering anecdotes with her now-signature terms of endearment - I get seven darlings, two sweethearts and one lovely - she exudes warmth. She also has an ability to find the positive in almost anything, even though, she concedes, “the world is a little bit … on fire”.

Toksvig, who co-founded the Women’s Equality Party (WEP) in 2015, has dedicated much of her career to activism, and is steely with resolve amid what is turning out to be a bleak year for women’s rights.

“I think Roe v Wade may be the thing that we need to galvanise activism,” she muses, just weeks after the US Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“Maybe this is the conversation that we need to be having. It is still illegal in the UK to have an abortion, I don’t think most people know that. All you can get is what's called a medical exemption. Is that how we want to be, that we criminalise the autonomy women ought to have over their own bodies? I don’t think so.

“Would I have wanted them to overturn it? No. Do I think there may be a positive spin out of this? Yes, and I think that’s the only way you can be.”

Toksvig might be galvanising change with WEP, but what can the everywoman, perhaps not in a position to create a political party, do?

“We can all be activists, every single one of us. You have to put in the hours, you have to find an organisation that represents what you believe in. You can be an activist with your boy on your knee,” she says, as my co-interviewer helpfully interrupts her with some jangling bells. “I have to tell you, I have two girls and a boy and my boy is my best feminist.”

She advises writing a “well-considered letter” to members of parliament as a first step.

“It makes a difference, I know they pay attention. I’m a complete thorn in the side of my MP because I disagree with almost every word that comes out of his mouth.”

While she’s quick to commend New Zealand’s title of first country to give women the vote - she’s cited the year it happened before I’ve finished listing the achievement - Toksvig is even quicker to note no country has true gender equality.

“New Zealand has a gender pay gap of 9.5% so it’s not all good,” she says, facts and figures never far from her busy brain. Toksvig herself isn’t immune, telling a 2018 WEP conference she was paid just 40% of what her predecessor, Stephen Fry, made for hosting QI.

Supplied Toksvig was the second host of the popular British quiz show, QI.

“That there isn’t a single country where we have full gender equality is shocking,” she says.

“And it isn’t just a ‘go women’ thing, it’s better for the boys. Equality is better for everybody.”

Before you begin to despair at the state of the world, however, be heartened to know Toksvig, who has dedicated much of her career to children’s entertainment, has high hopes for Gen Z.

“I love the next generation,” she gushes when asked if our future is in safe hands. “If they could just get off their effing phones and actually talk to each other, we’ll be off and running.”

At last, one thing the ever-curious Sandi Toksvig has no interest in: social media.

“My one recommendation for young people is do not engage in social media, you don’t need it. I do not use social media. I have a Twitter account, apparently to stop other people tweeting in my name, and occasionally my agent says something that I do. I’ve never looked.”

The publicist sitting in on our conversation points out that Toksvig helpfully promoted her New Zealand tour just weeks earlier.

“Oh, did I? Well done us. I had nothing to do with it,” she grins.

Before she rushes off, now slightly less wet-haired, she makes me promise I’ll write a letter to my MP. There’s no point tweeting @sanditoksvig to let her know I did.

Sandi Toksvig will perform in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington in December 2022.