X Factor contestants allege bullying on the show and look to sue for $1.92m

Simon Cowell’s company SyCo may be facing court action following allegations of bullying by six former acts on The X Factor, according to media reports.

The Daily Mirror reports that the TV show, which ran for 14 years, caused grief for the five solo contestants and one group act.

One of the former singers spoke of “tears, trauma and anxiety”, and all six acts are claiming that going on The X Factor led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”. The claimants are approaching a law firm with the intention to sue for a sum in excess of £1 million (NZ$1.92 million).

The report does not name the individuals involved, but says one claimant described the experience of going on the show as a “horrific experience” that has caused suffering for years.

“Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we feel we deserve,” one singer said.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Simon Cowell’s company faces a lawsuit over X Factor ‘bullying’ claims.

“Simon (Cowell) needs to take responsibility. We lost a lot of money from having periods of our lives not making money to deal with trauma still ingrained from the show.”

The singer said the group wishes to be compensated for lost time and medical expenses.

“We have a lot of evidence, including emails, recordings and psychological assessments that will show how we were mistreated. It’s very easy for the public to see us with make-up, beautiful clothes and dry ice floating around.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Former X Factor contestants plan to sue Simon Cowell's SyCo company. (File photo)

“But just moments before stepping on stage many contestants were sleep-deprived, in tears and suffering trauma. Lots of contestants are from underprivileged backgrounds so getting on the show was like a winning lottery ticket.”

A spokesperson for The X Factor told The Mirror that neither the firm nor Simon Cowell were aware of the allegations and the welfare of contestants was their “number one priority”.

Little Mix is one of the more well-known groups that have won The X Factor (in 2011). One Direction also got their start on the reality show.