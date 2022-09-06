Taika Waititi's new Time Bandits project to be filmed in Wairarapa

Taika Waititi’s TV adaptation of 1980s fantasy classic Time Bandits is set to be filmed in Wairarapa, in good news for fans of adventure-fantasy and for the wider region.

The production company had scouted “numerous locations throughout the country” and settled on a Wairarapa countryside site, South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said on Monday.

“It’s fantastic for the South Wairarapa – we are familiar with being a premium tourist destination, but to see large budget productions also recognising the value of our offering really lifts confidence,” he said.

Beijen knew the specific location in his district where the filming would take place, but was waiting for the production studio to release further information.

Paramount TV Studios is set to make an official announcement on Wednesday,, he said.

“We were delighted to see international companies re-discovering the incredible natural scenery, resources and buildings all within close proximity to Wellington’s film industry,” Beijen said.

Supplied The original Times Bandits was a film released in 1981.

Waititi is helming the production of the 10-part television series for Apple TV, recreating 1981 time-travelling tale, co-written by Monty Python stalwarts Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin.

The new series will be written by New Zealand’s answer to Gilliam and Palin – Waititi and his regular Kiwi collaborator Jemaine Clement​, who hails from Masterton. They are co-writing with the British sitcom writer Iain Morris, Waititi recently told The Face.

Jason Oxenham / Phototek.co.nz Taika Waititi (left) and Jemaine Clement co-wrote the TV adaptation of Times Bandits for the Apple TV project.

There had been considerable speculation over where in New Zealand the production was going to be filmed.

Wellington was the rumoured favourite as the production’s location, although Dunedin was also mentioned as a possibility. Beijen said on Monday that his area had come out on top.

Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper said they had identified the film industry as a growth area.

“The team were delighted to see the success, and was confident more filming could be encouraged in the future.”