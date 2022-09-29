Auckland promoter receives $115k public funding for festival, lies about paying performers

The Vā Festival was held at several bars on Karangahape Rd on Matariki weekend.

A promoter who received $115,000 in public funding to organise a festival has admitted to lying about paying performers and contractors.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is also looking into Keegan Fepulea’i over the Vā Festival, which was held on Karangahape Rd on Matariki weekend.

The free event, with a koha donation, featured artists including Diesel, Dylan Biscuit, J-Red, Janiac, WhyFi and Duncan.

It received backing of $115,000 from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s local activation fund and $1500 from the Karangahape Rd Business Association.

Vā was promoted as an intergenerational celebration of music, food, art, stories and communities.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited arts, entertainment and events director Richard Clarke said it ticked all the boxes for the public funding, introduced this year to support events that helped revitalise town centres and contributed to the wellbeing of Aucklanders.

Fepulea’i applied through his business, Tāmaki Dance Revue, and was one of 135 applicants that got a slice of the $7 million funding available.

But several artists say they haven’t received full payment for performing, and some have lodged complaints.

Screenshots seen by Stuff showed Fepulea’i and Duncan agreed on a fee of $1500 before the event and that Duncan made multiple attempts to get Fepulea’i to transfer the money.

However, Duncan said he was not paid for months and it was only after he went public on Instagram that he finally received $1000.

“Our industry is small, all we want is for an artist’s time and talent to be valued. He just kept giving me excuses after excuses for months,” Duncan said.

“I’m not sweating myself over $500, but it’s the principle for me. I just want accountability, I want him to be called out so he doesn't operate again.

“This also serves as an example to people in our industry that they can’t do this.”

Several other DJs and musicians relayed similar experiences.

One said he was only paid two months after Vā after exchanging multiple messages with Fepulea’i. Another said the organiser ghosted him for months until half of his payment was delivered.

Clarke said Tātaki had tried to contact Fepulea’i to get an explanation.

“As part of the standard post event information supplied to Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the event organiser stated that all performers and contractors had been paid,” Clarke said.

“We have tried to contact the event organiser to seek an explanation regarding complaints, so far without success. We will continue to do so.”

He advised creditors to seek legal advice, as any payments to performers were the responsibility of the organiser.

“We are very disappointed that this situation has arisen and will continue to monitor feedback and where applicable make any changes necessary to future-proof our application process.”

Karangahape Rd Business Association manager Jamey Holloway said the association was concerned that Fepulea’i had not paid people for the event.

“He doesn’t owe us any money, but we certainly wouldn’t go near him again after finding out what he’s done, because we helped promote his show. I mean, we lent him our credibility," Holloway said.

Fepulea’i has since put out a statement on the Tāmaki Dance Revue Instagram page, saying he was aware that people knew about the number of outstanding bills he had for Vā.

“Issues arose when cash flow became unmanageable. Some of the cash flow issues were within my control and [some] were not within my control.

“In an effort to delay payment, expecting the cash flow issues to rectify themselves I lied, further delaying payment to artists and some suppliers. This was wrong. As a result, some payments were missed.”

Fepulea’i went on to say he had engaged with artists to whom he owed money and payment plans were in place.

“It was never my intention to create harm, but I realise it has been caused. I’m not seeking any form of absolution here, instead I just want to set things right.”

He said after settling all his debts, he would dissolve Tāmaki Dance Revue and “never produce another show”.

Fepulea’i’s statement was quickly deleted. An edited version was put up in its place, replacing the word “lied” with “poorly miscommunicated”.

The edited statement also left out the part where he promised to never produce a show again.

In an email to Stuff, Fepulea’i said he could have handled the situation better. He said he owed artists and performers $6500 and had agreed to a payment plan with them.

“It was never my intention for this issue to ever happen, but I accept it has and that it was utterly poor form, and I’m truly sorry.”