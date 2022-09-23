Taranaki family frustrated after cancelled Ed Sheeran concert leaves them out of pocket

Maree Te Waaka and her daughter Dawn Wallace are frustrated after an Ed Sheeran concert they had tickets to got cancelled.

A Taranaki mother and daughter have been left devastated and out of pocket by the cancellation of one of Ed Sheeran’s concert dates next year.

Maree Te Waaka bought her 35-year-old daughter Dawn Wallace tickets to see the global pop star at the February 1 concert in Wellington for her birthday.

This week, Frontier Touring announced the show was cancelled due to ongoing uncertainties with global touring, however Sheeran’s other shows in Wellington on February 2 and Auckland on February 11 would still go ahead.

“The [ticket] options are full refund, try and grab one of the select few from the second concert, or get 50% off the 11th of February Auckland one,” Wallace said.

Stuff Ed Sheeran's was due to play three New Zealand concerts but one has now been cancelled.

While the pair can get a full refund for their concert tickets, which cost $150 each, they are still left with their return flights from New Plymouth to Auckland, which they paid $422 for.

They booked through a travel agent who initially told them Air New Zealand advised there was no flexibility with the booking and normal fare rules would apply, with an $80 per person reissue fee plus any fare difference.

However, when Stuff contacted Air New Zealand, a spokesperson said the airline had put a flexibility policy in place from 20 September for customers who had booked travel to/from Wellington for this occasion and needed to change their flights.

“The customers booked their travel through a travel agent and will need to contact them to rebook (with the fare change fee waived, any additional fare difference still applies) or opt in for credit.”

But when the family went back to the travel agent with this information they were told the credit policy only applied if the flights were before 30 September 2022, so they didn’t fall under that policy.

Te Waaka said even if they get a credit or can change their flights they were still out of pocket as they were only travelling for the concert.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Although they can get a refund on the actual Ed Sheehan ticket, the flights they had already booked are non-refundable.

And even if they changed the date of the flights to attend the second Wellington show, accommodation prices had shot up to $400 at least.

“Which we can't afford,” Te Waaka said.

They had only paid $100 for their accommodation for the original concert date, which had been refunded.

“Also there’s only a select few seats to the second show, so it won’t be the exact seats you booked,” Wallace said.

“We're sort of stuck with plane tickets with no concert to go to, and we can’t transfer them to anyone.”

“There's a lot of money put forward, and I had no reason to book refundable flights because it's a concert,” Te Waaka added.