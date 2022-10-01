WOW brings much needed boost to Wellington economy

WOW, it’s great to have you back!

That’s a sentiment shared across the capital – not just because of the cultural injection of the World of WearableArt, but also the economic boost the festival brings.

This year’s event set to attract the biggest audience ever, organisers, says, with more than 60,000 people booked – two-thirds of them from outside the Wellington area – to see the show.

“Something like WOW does a magic job of getting people from out of town into hotels and spending and enjoying themselves,” said Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Estère performed in the World Of WearableArt 2022.

It could hardly come at a better time for the capital, where shops and restaurants have been closing as the central city is hollowed out, largely because of Covid-19 and the work-from-home trend.

WOW was previously estimated to contribute as much as $28 million to the local economy over its 18-day run. But Arcus estimated the boost to the economy would be bigger this year, with more tickets sold and pent-up demand for enjoyable metropolitan experiences.

“This event aligns so well with Wellington’s brand around arts, creativity and all the other pleasures of the city like the restaurants and retail,” he said.

WOW chief executive David Tingey said after cancellations due the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences and artists were eager to return.

“This is our moment. The city’s definitely ready for it, pumped and ready to go,” he said. “We reckon this is going to be our biggest audience ever.”

Supporting industries such as hospitality and accommodation were also raring to go. “I think everybody is ready and willing to make the most of this opportunity for the city and their own businesses,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Foxglove Bar in Wellington is close to the TSB Arena and will benefit from the influx of WoW visitors this year. (File photo)

Foxglove, a bar and restaurant near the venue was already feeling the impact this week.

“There’s more people around town and the waterfront seems busier,” said manager Daniel Hicks. This was partly due to WOW and partly to the end of the traffic light system and mask requirements.

“There’s a generally better vibe around the waterfront so things are definitely looking up,” he said.

In 2019, the last time WOW was held, 702,775 attended the show, including 492,000 visitors from out of the area.

WOW is running from September 29 to October 16.

WOW superfan showcases the capital

Wellingtonian Hariata Hema​ describes herself as a WOW “superfan”. She’s been attending the festival for more than 30 years, since its beginnings in Nelson. She’s attending Saturday night with a group of 14 friends from around the country and also Australia.

“It’s a showcase of worldwide creativity like a carnival. It never ceases to amaze me how people come up with the creative ideas,” she said.

supplied WOW superfan Hariata Hema is "so excited" about attending the event this year after its three year hiatus.

“It’s never the same – the show is constantly evolving and changing in the ways they present the garments.

“I am so excited, mind you, I’m excited every year.”

Her party always dines at Logan Brown restaurant before the event and Hema makes sure she gets the best seats in the TSB Arena for the show as soon as they become available.

Over the years Hema has introduced many people to WOW who would not have gone otherwise. “For people who only come to Wellington from time to time, the whole experience that I organise, I make sure it’s faultless.”