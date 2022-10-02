What rapper Scribe and his older brother Matthias Luafutu can't agree on

Matthias Luafutu, 47, is an actor/writer who stars in A Boy Called Piano, a show about his father Fa'amoana’s experiences in state care in the 1960s (it was also turned into a documentary, which screened at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival).

The show is touring Aotearoa from October 4-30. Luafutu has four children aged 15-26 and lives in Christchurch. One of his sons, Tane,24, is touring with him.

I wish, 10 years ago, I’d known...

About Bitcoin. A friend of mine invested in Bitcoin early on and made millions, which he used to start a company and buy two DeLorean cars. I really, really wish I’d been in on that investment. I also wish back then I’d raised my KiwiSaver contribution to 5% instead of just paying the lowest amount in.

READ MORE:

* The filmmaker who helped tell the harrowing story of rapper Scribe's father

* Scribe is back: 'I never felt like I deserved to be that famous guy'

* Wellington theatre director Nina Nawalowalo scoops top prize at Arts Pasifika Awards



I wish I could swap lives with...

My younger brother, the rapper Scribe. We have a running argument about which of us has the harder job as an artist. He thinks I do and I think he does, so it would be good to find out and settle the argument once and for all.

I wish, every day I could eat..

I eat pretty healthily but I would love to be able to eat fresh tropical fruit such as mangos and pineapples every day. I did my secondary schooling in Samoa and we would pick mangoes off the tree and eat fresh sugar cane, which I miss.

I would also happily eat my mother Caroline’s cooking every day. She’s part Rarotongan, part Chinese so we call her cooking “Poly-nasian fusion food”. Things such as chop suey and taro and Cherokee fried chicken, which she makes with a sauce of brown sugar, soy sauce and spring onions. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it.

Supplied Matthias Luafutu stars in A Boy Called Piano, touring Aotearoa from October 4.

I wish I could live in...

In winter, I want to live in Poutasi, my father’s village on the south-east coast of Upulo Island in Samoa. It has an island in the middle of the lagoon and gold sand beaches. It’s paradise and I dream about it when I’m shivering my way through a New Zealand winter.

In summer, it would have to be Christchurch. I spent lots of time at New Brighton Beach as a kid and today I’m a body surfer so I love it for its rolling deep waves.

The person I wish was on a banknote is...

Jonah Lomu. I’m a big rugby fan and Jonah was iconic, not only for the game but also for Polynesian kids of my era. He was like a superhero and it would be great to honour him on a banknote.

Haana Howard/Stuff “He was like a superhero”.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is...

The sound of a cell door shutting behind me. I spent two years in prison when I was 19. I was young and stupid but it changed my life because I came out wanting to do something better with my time.

That’s when I got into acting and a year later was at Toi Whakaari, the national drama school, in Wellington.

Can I pick another sound? I never, ever wish to hear the rumble that comes before an earthquake. I was in Christchurch for the quakes and it’s definitely something I don’t want to live through again.

I wish New Zealand was more....

Of a leader in the eco-friendly/environmental field. One of the things I’m proudest of with our country is its clean, green image and our nuclear free ethos. But I think we could do more to make a stand and to lead others to follow our example.

That includes doing more in terms of global warming. I really worry about Pacific nations, my homeland, being eroded and erased by rising tides. If we all do our bit now, it will help.

Matthias’ Quick Shots:

Hip-hop or Classical Music

Film or Theatre

Introvert or Extrovert

Bush Walk or Beach Walk

Binge Watch or One at a Time

Dark Chocolate or Milk Chocolate

Jeans or Trackies

Podcast or E-book

Karaoke or Dance Floor

Red Wine or White Wine

Urban or Rural

Surfing or Tennis

Winter or Summer

Dog or Cat

Smooth or Crunchy Peanut Butter

Walk or Run