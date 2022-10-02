What rapper Scribe and his older brother Matthias Luafutu can't agree on
Matthias Luafutu, 47, is an actor/writer who stars in A Boy Called Piano, a show about his father Fa'amoana’s experiences in state care in the 1960s (it was also turned into a documentary, which screened at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival).
The show is touring Aotearoa from October 4-30. Luafutu has four children aged 15-26 and lives in Christchurch. One of his sons, Tane,24, is touring with him.
I wish, 10 years ago, I’d known...
About Bitcoin. A friend of mine invested in Bitcoin early on and made millions, which he used to start a company and buy two DeLorean cars. I really, really wish I’d been in on that investment. I also wish back then I’d raised my KiwiSaver contribution to 5% instead of just paying the lowest amount in.
READ MORE:
* The filmmaker who helped tell the harrowing story of rapper Scribe's father
* Scribe is back: 'I never felt like I deserved to be that famous guy'
* Wellington theatre director Nina Nawalowalo scoops top prize at Arts Pasifika Awards
I wish I could swap lives with...
My younger brother, the rapper Scribe. We have a running argument about which of us has the harder job as an artist. He thinks I do and I think he does, so it would be good to find out and settle the argument once and for all.
I wish, every day I could eat..
I eat pretty healthily but I would love to be able to eat fresh tropical fruit such as mangos and pineapples every day. I did my secondary schooling in Samoa and we would pick mangoes off the tree and eat fresh sugar cane, which I miss.
I would also happily eat my mother Caroline’s cooking every day. She’s part Rarotongan, part Chinese so we call her cooking “Poly-nasian fusion food”. Things such as chop suey and taro and Cherokee fried chicken, which she makes with a sauce of brown sugar, soy sauce and spring onions. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it.
I wish I could live in...
In winter, I want to live in Poutasi, my father’s village on the south-east coast of Upulo Island in Samoa. It has an island in the middle of the lagoon and gold sand beaches. It’s paradise and I dream about it when I’m shivering my way through a New Zealand winter.
In summer, it would have to be Christchurch. I spent lots of time at New Brighton Beach as a kid and today I’m a body surfer so I love it for its rolling deep waves.
The person I wish was on a banknote is...
Jonah Lomu. I’m a big rugby fan and Jonah was iconic, not only for the game but also for Polynesian kids of my era. He was like a superhero and it would be great to honour him on a banknote.
The noise I wish I could never hear again is...
The sound of a cell door shutting behind me. I spent two years in prison when I was 19. I was young and stupid but it changed my life because I came out wanting to do something better with my time.
That’s when I got into acting and a year later was at Toi Whakaari, the national drama school, in Wellington.
Can I pick another sound? I never, ever wish to hear the rumble that comes before an earthquake. I was in Christchurch for the quakes and it’s definitely something I don’t want to live through again.
I wish New Zealand was more....
Of a leader in the eco-friendly/environmental field. One of the things I’m proudest of with our country is its clean, green image and our nuclear free ethos. But I think we could do more to make a stand and to lead others to follow our example.
That includes doing more in terms of global warming. I really worry about Pacific nations, my homeland, being eroded and erased by rising tides. If we all do our bit now, it will help.
Matthias’ Quick Shots:
Hip-hop or Classical Music
Film or Theatre
Introvert or Extrovert
Bush Walk or Beach Walk
Binge Watch or One at a Time
Dark Chocolate or Milk Chocolate
Jeans or Trackies
Podcast or E-book
Karaoke or Dance Floor
Red Wine or White Wine
Urban or Rural
Surfing or Tennis
Winter or Summer
Dog or Cat
Smooth or Crunchy Peanut Butter
Walk or Run
Sunday Magazine