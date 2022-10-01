Sonia Gray gets personal: Meet the brain behind the megawatt smile

Sonia Gray might be a face Kiwis see every week, thanks to her work as a Lotto presenter, but her latest project shows a different, more personal side to the host and actor.

In Kids Wired Differently, Gray breaks down the barriers associated with neurodiversity, using the documentary to open up the conversation with a wider audience.

Gray, who has had a late-in-life ADHD diagnosis, and who’s daughter Inez was diagnosed with Autism when she was young, talks to other families as they navigate the world with neurodiverse kids.

We asked Gray to share a few of her favourite things...

READ MORE:

* Sonia Gray on neurodiverse kids: 'When you are the parent in that situation, you feel those judgements ... the weight of them is very heavy.'

* You, Me & Anxiety: Robyn Malcolm, Todd Muller open up on powerful TVNZ documentary

* The moment Robyn Malcolm snapped: 'I was losing the plot'



TV show

MasterChef. I am a nervous cook so I’m in awe at what those contestants can create. The pressure tests, the parfaits, the hibachi - I love it all.

Restaurant

Coco’s Cantina on Karangahape Rd. It’s more than just a restaurant – it feels like coming home. And their spaghetti and meatballs are the best in the world.

Song

Hot in Herre by Nelly to get me on the d-floor. It Don’t Matter to Me by Bread for nostalgia. And Back to Life by Soul II Soul reminds me of nightclubbing in the Hutt as a teenager.

Book

I love reading cricket biographies. And Happiness is Free by Hale Dwoskin has been a game-changer for my anxious mind.

Supplied Gray’s favourite things: Cricket, local fashion, true-crime podcasts and Nelly.

Item of clothing

I love fashion – particularly New Zealand designers. Hailwood and Hideseekers are two of my favourites. I’ve just bought my dream handbag – the Helena from Hailwood. I’ll have it for life.

Podcast

I have an unhealthy addiction to true crime podcasts. My all-time favourites are West Cork and Who the Hell is Hamish? I have a list of recommendations, which I happily send out to anyone who shows a whiff of interest.

Movie

La Vita e Bella (Life is Beautiful) is the most heart-wrenching and beautiful movie ever. I cried for days after watching it.

Smell/fragrance

Anything by Comme des Garcon and Eidesis from Aēsop. My daughter really struggles with strong perfumes so I have to be really selective.

Supplied Sonia Gray is the executive producer and presenter of Kids Wired Differently.

Destination

I lived in South Africa for a while and fell in love with Cape Town. It will always have a special place in my heart.

Weekend ritual

On an ideal weekend there would be test cricket on. I’d sit and watch every over and then take a nap in the lunch break. Afternoon naps are heaven to me! I also work most Saturday nights so I have to factor that in.

Person

That’s a tough one! I love people. There is something interesting and inspiring and loveable in just about everyone. But if I had to pick one I think probably Barack Obama. And, of course, my mum.

Job

I worked on a show called Kai Safari for a few years, which was life-changing to me. Being immersed in te ao Māori and connecting with the whenua and the moana was wonderful. I’ll be forever grateful for that experience.

Kids Wired Differently screens on TVNZ 1, Tuesday at 8.40pm