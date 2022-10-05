Young Elvis back for another shake at becoming King

Sunny Saul-Yarrow, 17, first competed as Elvis when he was seven years old. Ten years later he's returned to have another shake at this years Elvis Down Under competition in Upper Hutt.

It’s hard not to think of Elvis Presley when you meet Sunny Saul-Yarrow. The 17-year-old aspiring singer and rapper bears a clear resemblance to the rock idol, even when he’s sitting in his trackies in his parents’ lounge.

“I’ve been singing and dancing my whole life… when I look at him, I just kind of see myself,” he said.

When he was 7 years old Saul-Yarrow entered and won the youth offshoot of the country’s biggest Elvis Presley competition, Elvis Down Under.

Ten years later the young performer is dusting off his blue suede shoes to bring his take on Presley’s music and moves back to the annual competition.

“It’s empowering. Especially when I have the costume and the hair done. I feel like I’m bringing him back through me,” Saul-Yarrow said.

He credited the recent Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis with reigniting his passion after a long break.

“I loved it. That movie brought him back to life. It really inspired me to do this again,” Saul-Yarrow said.

This year's Elvis Down Under competition will return to the Hutt Valley in full strength after the pandemic cancelled 2021’s event after forcing the previous year’s competition to go ahead without an Australian contingent.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sunny Saul-Yarrow says performing as Elvis is ‘empowering’. ‘I feel like I’m bringing him back through me’ he says.

Event organiser Cathy Finau said the last two years had been the hardest in the competition’s 17-year history.

“I struggled, I nearly gave up, but we kept with it and, this year, it’s all go,” Finau said.

Twenty-four Elvis impersonators from Australia and New Zealand will compete over three days at the Upper Hutt Cossie Club from October 14–16.

The weekend will also feature performances from Kiwi tribute acts Che Orton​, Johnny Angel​, Jarrod Shirtcliffe​, Australian father and son Elvis duo Paul and Anthony Fenech​ and Aaron W Mansfield’s​ internationally acclaimed Roy Orbison tribute.

Finau said this year’s competition had a strong showing of younger competitors with five entries below the age of 20. “The young ones are really grabbing onto it, It’s amazing.”

Finau agreed the film had revitalised the interest in Elvis’s style and sound. Austin Butler's performance as the ill-fated icon moved her to tears she said.

“Hardcore Elvis fans were amazed at how he took on the part. If he doesn’t get an Oscar I’ll eat my hat,” Finau said.

Now in her mid-70s, Finau first fell under Presley’s spell at 14 years old when she heard him sing That’s Alright Mama.

Supplied Australian based, father and son Elvis impersonators Anthony and Paul Fenech will perform at this October’s Elvis Down Under competition in Upper Hutt.

“You just melted when you heard his songs. He had that special charisma, he’s just a legend,” she said.

There’s a nearly 60-year age gap but when Finau and Sunny Saul-Yarrow talk about Elvis Presley, they could both be reading from the same book.

“It’s his whole character. The way he acts, the way he can sing and move, there’s nobody like him. He one of a kind,” Saul-Yarrow said.