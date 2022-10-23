Student's TikTok assignment goes viral

Cranking out comedy skits for TikTok might be the best assignment polytech student Brodie Seelen has ever had.

Seelen made the videos for an Otago Polytechnic Diploma in Digital Media and Design assignment, in which students had to pick a skill that in 10 days they could show development or growth in.

Seelen, 19, set himself the goal of getting 1000 followers in 10 days, a task that involved him roping in his mates, after classes and after dinner, to brainstorm, set up and film the videos.

The clips subsequently went viral with Please Don’t Feed the Birds attracting 1.7 million views and Gobble Gobble 1 million plays.

Supplied The humour and originality the group brought to their videos was part of what made them so popular.

“The phone just kind of started buzzing and wouldn’t stop,” he said.

“Even now I have the Do Not Disturb on, which is pretty nutty.”

Seelen said from the analytics they could see the videos being watched by people from all over the world, and had proven popular with the Swiss.

The originality and humour of the Kiwi lads were appreciated globally.

“This is why I love the internet,” wrote one user. “Masterpiece,” wrote another.

It’s not the first time Seelen’s goals have brought him to national attention.

At 16, he was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease aplastic anaemia. Treatment involved battery of medical procedures including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, using stem cells from his younger brother, Liam.

A year on, he set himself the challenge of completing a series of endurance events to raise $100,000 for two services that helped him during his treatment.

He has had to take a pause on this on medical advice after developing pericarditis twice at the beginning of the year and having had to have surgery to drain the fluid around his heart.

A week ago he came off cyclosporine, which he’d been taking to counter the chemo he had in 2020.

He describes himself as “still just taking it day by day”, though he says he’s “doing good” at the moment.

Supplied Seelen said making the videos was much harder than they initially thought.

His film crew, made up of friends Aiden Waddell, Noah Dalrymple, Jake Heap and Harry Mason, had half joked before starting the project that making TikTok videos would be a walk in the park.

But it was much harder work than they’d initially thought.

Seelen reckons they spent about one or two hours coming up with each idea, another two hours getting props sorted and finding a place to film, then doing several takes and retakes with various different ideas, before finally editing and posting.

While they filmed around 20 clips, they posted only 10 as the others didn’t pan out. The first video to get a million views was Gobble Gobble.

Supplied Seleen's videos have gone viral, including this one: “Sorry we’re running a bit late to the party”.

For that video, Seelen and friends headed to the beach at 8pm at night and spent a “couple of hours digging holes” for them to bury five of the students in, while two other friends fed them chocolate.

It started raining halfway through – but they figured they were getting sandy anyway – so they sat it out.

His mates needed some convincing to put themselves on screen, for the very first video at least, which was a high speed run in costume to the tune of Ring of Fire.

“I knew that we probably would have to do something really fun and really funny to get them to want to be in another one, so we thought we’d do that one first,” Seelen said.

“We spent way too long on this one street filming ... in the middle of the night down in Dunedin, which is very cold. It was definitely well worth it, and it was so much fun, and then after that, all the other boys were like, ‘Yeah, we're happy to be in TikToks whenever!’”

Once they’d finished the run of 10 days of videos, the friends took a rest – for a weekend, until the TikTok bug hit again the following Monday.

“Since then we've just kind of continued making them,” Seelen said.

Otago Polytechnic digital media and design lecturer Stephen Hillman said there were a wide range of skills attempted for the project, such as skateboarding tricks, card shuffling, learning to play songs on various instruments, film making techniques, and sporting challenges.

“I really had my fingers crossed that the project would work but everyone seemed to embrace the idea,” he said.

As to what makes a video go viral, Seelen has three theories. Shorter, faster videos that users re-watch push the algorithms.

“If something's trending, people will often recreate it. It's very easy to go viral off that,” Seelen said.

“And then also, it's the complete opposite, where if you're not doing a trend, people love it if you're doing something completely original that hasn't been done before.

“But I think the third and biggest thing about going viral is kind of just pure dumb luck. There's no real telling what will go big and what won't.”