I love Hannah Gadsby but my $240 Viagogo 'tickets' were useless

OPINION: Someone who can make a joke out of killing a rabbit with a log while simultaneously proposing marriage is my kind of comedian.

I’d been looking forward to Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby appearing at the Opera House in Wellington for the best part of a year.

Her newest show Body of Work was billed as “feel good”, somewhat of a relief after its predecessors Nanette and Douglas. Those shows were huge hits on Netflix, where I’d seen them, but they definitely had some serious, if not to say dark, moments.

A promise of “feel good” felt good.

Besides, Time Out gave her five stars for Body of Work, saying “Makes me laugh in ways that hurt”.

I bought two tickets in December last year, pretty much as soon as her Aotearoa appearance was announced. I paid $238.93.

Supplied Hannah Gadsby’s newest show, Body of Work, kept her Wellington audience laughing for two hours.

Since I’m based in Nelson, I also bought plane tickets, booked accommodation, and requested annual leave.

I received several reassuring emails from ticket seller Viagogo, and thought nothing more of it. Two days before the event, I received an email from them with the subject line: “Enjoy the event - Order 25995967”.

There was no ticket download, but I was not in the slightest bit bothered. I had plenty of confirmation of purchase. I figured they’d just “look me up”.

I found the email from Viagogo perfectly reassuring.

I guess I’m old, unsuspicious by nature, and too out-of-touch to Google Viagogo.

In fact, a quick search on TikTok would have raised some fears. That was the immediate suggestion of my 20-something daughter – as soon as she heard I turned up for the event and was turned away.

The man at the Opera House box office was not in the slightest bit reassuring when I told him who I bought my tickets from. I should have bought from Ticketmaster, he said. He had no record of my purchase. Furthermore, the event was sold out.

When I showed him what looked like proof of purchase, he said he could allow us in if they had given me the seat numbers. I couldn’t find any.

He was unmoved by my tale of woe, even with the airfare and accommodation costs added in. I guess he had fire regulations to contend with. He was very sorry, even as he told me I’d paid nearly $80 more than the actual going price for similar seats.

My friend and I removed ourselves to a bar next door. It was a pleasant Wellington evening. The wind had died down. We wondered what was on at the movies.

It turns out that Viagogo has been the subject of many complaints, prompting warnings and a court case from the Commerce Commission.

Tickets to the All Blacks, Phil Collins and Ed Sheeran that were supplied by the Swiss reseller company have all been in dispute. Gadsby’s own government has been on the case too, after tickets to The Wiggles were overpriced, or paid for and not supplied.

I should really start paying more attention to the news.

On Wednesday, I called Viagogo during business hours. They have a New Zealand number listed and the call was picked up by a human quickly. So far, so good.

I was on the phone for only 43 minutes before the respondent told me “since you don’t have the tickets basically” she would be escalating the matter “to our relevant department”.

She couldn’t tell me when I would hear back, but she checked my contact number and said to watch my emails. So that’s what I’m doing.

My colleague tried to make me feel better by pointing out that Justin Bieber spent US$1.3million on an NFT ape in a black T-shirt. Ten months later, the image is estimated to be worth US$118,570 (NZ$214,600).

Somehow I feel better.

Besides, we did actually manage to see the show, despite the fact our tickets were non-existent. I went back to the box office for one more try after Gadsby had come on stage, and I think the lesbian goddess provided. It may well also have been down to the fact that quite a few people hadn’t turned up, maybe with Covid or another illness.

I don't think I’m giving too much away by saying that it turns out the rabbit had myxomatosis, and the marriage proposal was accepted.

The show made me laugh in ways that hurt, and only a tiny bit of that pain ended up being thanks to Viagogo.

