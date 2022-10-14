Sting to play at Mission Estate winery and Christchurch in March

Sting, the former frontman of The Police, will play in Napier and Christchurch Arena as part of his ‘My Songs’ World Tour in 2023.

Sting will be returning to The Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay as part of a two-date visit to New Zealand in March.

The former frontman of The Police will play at the winery on March 4, and at the Christchurch Arena, three days earlier, on March 1, as part of his ‘My Songs’ World Tour.

He last played at the Hawke’s Bay winery in 2011, backed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Supplied Sting will play shows in Napier and Christchurch in 2023.

Presale tickets for the Christchurch show will be available only to Vodafone customers on October 18.

READ MORE:

* Robbie Williams to play second night at Mission Concert

* Let him entertain you: Robbie Williams to headline Mission Concert next year

* Rod Stewart to play Mission Estate winery later this year



Mission Concert Club members will also be able to buy tickets from October 18.

General public tickets for both gigs go on sale on October 21.

The ‘My Song’ concert is pitched as “an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with the Police and as a solo artist”.

SUPPLIED The Mission Estate concert in Hawke's Bay attracts tens of thousands of people. (File photo)

He will perform Englishman in New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle, and others. He will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.

His son Joe Sumner, an accomplished artist in his own right, will also feature.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine, chairman of Sports and Entertainment ltd, said he was thrilled that Sting was returning.

“It’s testament to the fact that artists love this event as much as fans do,” he said.

The winery will also be hosting two concerts by Robbie Williams on November 11 and 12 next year.

It will be Williams’ first time back in New Zealand since 2018, with Williams joining the list of other British rock stars and singers, including Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Eric Clapton and Phil Collins, who have performed at the winery.